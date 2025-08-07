Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release date: When will the remaining episodes drop on Netflix?

A scene from Wednesday season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Wednesday season 2, the latest installment of the hit Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega, will be released by the streaming giant in two parts, each comprising four episodes. The season premiered on August 6, 2025, following which fans now have to wait 28 days for the final part. Wednesday season 2, part 2 is slated to be released on September 3, 2025.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday is the latest addition to the classic Addams Family franchise. It follows the titular character as she attends the Nevermore Academy, a safe haven for pupils with rare gifts. The school’s alumni include her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams. Like her mother, Wednesday is also gifted with psychic abilities and uses them to solve local mysteries.

There will be eight total episodes in the second season of Wednesday, the same as the first season. Netflix promises that the character will be forced to use her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm to tackle new bone-chilling supernatural mysteries in her new outing. Speaking with Tudum, showrunners Gough and Millar stated:



“Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. But as soon as she returns, nothing happens the way she’s expecting. She thinks she’s going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, but she doesn’t. Nothing is what it seems in Season 2.”

Breakdown of Wednesday season 2 parts 1 and 2

You waited. I brooded.

Season 2, Part 1 is now yours to endure. pic.twitter.com/gvoyhgeNxM — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) August 6, 2025



Wednesday season 2 will be divided into two parts by the streaming platform Netflix for its release. Here is a look at the release schedule of the upcoming episodes:



Wednesday season 2 part 1: Released on August 6, 2025



List of episodes:

Episode 1: “ Here We Woe Again ”

” Episode 2: “ The Devil You Woe ”

” Episode 3: “ Call of the Woe ”

” Episode 4: “If These Woes Could Talk”

Wednesday season 2 part 2: Releasing on September 3, 2025



List of episodes:

Episode 5: TBD

Episode 6: TBD

Episode 7: TBD

Episode 8: TBD

Wednesday season 2 part 1 premiere timings on Netflix

Nothing says first day back at Nevermore like a near-death experience. pic.twitter.com/iv6gJ2lubw — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) August 6, 2025



The first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 premiered simultaneously on Netflix on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12:00 AM PDT.

Here are the premiere timings of the season in the United States and across the globe:

United States (PDT) — 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) — 03:00 AM

Canada — 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) — 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) — 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) — 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) — 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) — 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) — 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) — 3:00 PM

Hong Kong — 3:00 PM

Singapore — 3:00 PM

Australia — 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) — 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) — 7:00 PM

Exploring the plot of Wednesday season 2



In Wednesday season 2, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to Nevermore Academy after honing her psychic abilities over the summer. However, they are yet to be as reliable as she wants them to be.

When her roommate, bright and cheerful werewolf Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) foresees her own death, Wednesday promises to stop it by any means possible. The duo is worried about the new serial killer doing the rounds, the Kansas City Scalper (Haley Joel Osment), who seems to be getting ever closer to them.

In addition to featuring guest stars such as Joanna Lumley, Crystal Fowl, Thandiwe Newton, Wednesday season 2 also introduces Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, the new principal of Nevermore, and Lady Gaga as the mysterious instructor, Rosaline Rotwood.

