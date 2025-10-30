Violent Ends: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Get ready for a pulse-pounding trip into the Ozarks — Violent Ends is almost here. The upcoming crime thriller from writer-director John-Michael Powell promises an unflinching look at love, loss and the violent legacies families can’t escape. Led by Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die, Game Night), the film follows Lucas Frost, a man trying to start a new life far from his family’s criminal past, until tragedy drags him back in.

Shot across Northwest Arkansas and produced by Independent Film Company (IFC), Violent Ends has already been described as a “southern gothic crime drama” that blends gritty realism with emotional intensity. Powell, whose first feature (The Send-Off) was a small-scale indie, takes a major leap forward here, expanding both the story’s scope and its emotional depth. With an ensemble cast that includes Alexandra Shipp, James Badge Dale and Kate Burton, the film is shaping up to be one of the fall’s most talked-about thrillers.

Violent Ends release details explored

Violent Ends will be released in theaters on October 31, 2025, in the United States, making it one of this Halloween season’s most anticipated new releases. Though the title suggests pure carnage, Powell’s film aims for something deeper: a tense, character-driven exploration of revenge, regret and redemption. The movie will open in 400–600 theaters nationwide, with distribution handled by IFC Films.

Following its theatrical run, Violent Ends is expected to arrive on IFC Films Unlimited and AMC+, where subscribers can stream it later this year. Powell and IFC will also host a special Arkansas premiere on October 30 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, where director and producer Undine Buka will participate in a live Q&A.

The cast and characters of Violent Ends

At the heart of Violent Ends is Billy Magnussen, starring as Lucas Frost, a man torn between the promise of a new life and the pull of his violent family history. Alexandra Shipp plays Emma, Lucas’s fiancée, whose tragic death sets off the film’s devastating chain of events. Though her time onscreen is brief, her presence looms large; her relationship with Lucas gives the movie its emotional center. James Badge Dale is Sid Frost, Lucas’s volatile cousin and the story’s main antagonist. Fresh out of prison, Sid’s return to Copperhead Creek ignites an all-out family war.

The ensemble also features Kate Burton as Darlene Frost, Lucas’s mother and a sheriff’s deputy caught between duty and blood loyalty, Nick Stahl (Sin City) as a conflicted family associate, and Ray McKinnon (Rectify) as a weary patriarch trying to maintain order.

What is Violent Ends all about?

The trailer for Violent Ends teases a tightly wound southern thriller drenched in atmosphere. Set in the fictional town of Copperhead Creek, the story follows Lucas Frost as he’s reluctantly pulled back into the criminal family business after his cousin Sid’s release from prison. But when Sid’s reckless violence takes the life of Lucas’s fiancée, Emma, a slow-burning feud erupts into a storm of blood and betrayal.

Cinematographer Elijah Guess captures the Ozark landscape with haunting beauty — from dusty racetracks to fog-drenched backroads. Powell’s approach to violence is intentionally grounded; each act feels sudden, jarring and painfully real. The result is a film that’s as emotionally heavy as it is thrilling, exploring the toll of revenge and the impossibility of breaking free from family ties. If the trailer is any indication, audiences can expect a tense, emotional ride filled with powerhouse performances and unforgettable visuals.