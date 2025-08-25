“Two people obviously very much in love”: Travis Kelce's dad reveals thoughts on son’s relationship with Taylor Swift

Ed Kelce reflects on the bond between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, praising their love and connection.

At the Kansas City premiere of ESPN’s new docuseries The Kingdom on August 24, 2025, Ed Kelce, father of NFL star Travis Kelce, spoke candidly about his son’s relationship with Taylor Swift. For months, the couple’s romance has been the subject of public fascination, with fans dissecting game-day appearances, concert shout-outs, and social media moments. But rarely has a close family member shared such an open perspective.

Speaking with People, Ed described his son’s joy as being directly tied to his relationship, calling it a source of genuine happiness. With measured pride, he spoke not only about Travis’s readiness for the upcoming football season but also about the emotional balance he has found off the field. His words reflected not celebrity spectacle but a father’s clear-eyed recognition of love. For the first time, Ed Kelce’s observations offered a personal lens into a partnership often discussed from afar.

Ed Kelce says there’s no doubt his son’s happiness comes from his love with Taylor Swift

When asked about the roots of Travis Kelce’s joy, Ed Kelce didn’t hesitate:

“Taylor. There’s no question about it. They’re two people obviously very much in love.”

Ed didn’t try to dress his thoughts up with fancy words. He just said what he saw, which was that his son is happy, and that happiness comes from being with Taylor. To him, it’s that simple. She has been excellent for Travis, he said, and the two of them truly bring out the best in one another. He claimed that it is clear from seeing them together that they genuinely care about one another and "deserve each other."

Ed's remarks felt genuine, even if parents don't typically talk about their children's private lives, particularly when those lives are being lived in public. Despite the constant public gaze, Ed’s remarks suggest a stability and sincerity that transcend celebrity narratives. He emphasized how his son appears grounded, balancing professional commitments with personal fulfillment, a shift that he attributes to being in love.

For Ed, this isn’t just about fame colliding with football; it’s about witnessing his son thrive. “He’s enjoying it,” Ed said, underscoring that the relationship has added to Travis’s confidence and contentment. His comments also reflect the broader support the Kelce family has shown. The father's voice is clear as he views the romance as a partnership between two individuals who have found delight in one another, despite the ongoing online speculation and commentary.

The Chiefs' leadership has also praised Taylor's positive influence on Travis's life, and shares similar sentiments. Yet Ed’s perspective feels more intimate, less polished and more emotional. It serves as a reminder that two people navigating love are at the forefront of international headlines, and for Travis Kelce's father, that love is the most authentic of all.