Who was the first one to know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement? NFL star’s father Ed Kelce shares details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged (Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift)

Ed Kelce, Travis Kelce's father, shared details of Taylor Swift and the NFL star's engagement in a recent interview with News 5 Cleveland. For the unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after dating for more than a year.

Ed Kelce shared on the August 26, 2025, interview that he and his wife, Donna Kelce, along with Taylor Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, were the first people to know about their engagement.

Right after Travis Kelce popped the question at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri, the couple Facetimed their parents to share the news.

Ed Kelce also shared that Taylor Swift and his son got engaged two weeks ago. Ed was at an Eagles practice at the moment, and he said that the moment he saw both Travis and Taylor, he knew they had gotten engaged, as Travis had shared with his father months in advance that he wanted to propose to Taylor.

"I was actually at an Eagles practice, a public practice that they had a lot of people that, well, the Eagles had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night. So at that practice, I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him. I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know," Ed Kelce stated.

Ed Kelce shared more details on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

The father of the NFL star told the local news outlet that he expected his son to propose to Taylor during last year's NFL season. However, Travis wanted to make their engagement a "big special event."

Both Ed and Taylor's father, Scott Swift, advised him that any place was fine for the engagement.

Ed Kelce said that Taylor was getting "antsy" or restless, and Ed even told his son that if he went down on his knee on the side of the road, it would still be special.

Ed Kelce then shared that he and his wife recently had dinner with Taylor and Travis. The pop star cooked, and they had a "wonderful" time together. Ed and his wife noted that the couple were "crazy about each other."

"We actually went to a thing in KC Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of 'The Kingdom' and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat," he stated.

Ed Kelce shared in the interview that the couple has not started planning their wedding yet.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dating rumors surfaced in July 2023, when the NFL player attended her The Eras Tour.

According to People Magazine's August 14, 2025, report, Travis Kelce confirmed their relationship in February 2024, saying that they started dating in January of that year.