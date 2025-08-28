Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee reveal the birth of their first child in a heartfelt video

Travis Hunter Leanna Lenee made their relationship official in 2022 (Image via Getty)

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee recently confirmed the birth of their first child. Notably, the duo shared the news in a video that is trending everywhere, and it was initially shared through Hunter’s official YouTube channel on August 28, 2025.

Titled Dear Son…, the video shows the duo recording each other, with Leanna holding the camera. The pair started dancing in front of a mirror as soon as they learned that they were about to become parents.

This was followed by the glimpses of the ultrasound, and Leanna was heard saying at the same time:

“There’s the baby.”

A piece of paper was then displayed in front of the camera, saying that Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee will be the parents of a boy. The latter then started showing her phone display on screen with the date 2/28 being featured on top. Lenee also said:

“This is my dream that I had in February. Today is March 26. And this was the dream I had February. I knew it was going to be a boy. So cool.”

At one point, Leanna also displayed her baby bump, and there was another glimpse of the same thing, with a swimming pool in the background. The couple recorded themselves as they entered the hospital, and Travis was spotted staying beside his wife.

While the video shifted to a black screen towards the end, the baby can be heard crying in the background, and Travis says that the baby looks like him. Netizens sent their best wishes in the comments section of the video, which has received thousands of views, as of this writing.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee: Relationship and other details explained

According to Us Weekly, the duo’s bonding began with Travis contacting Leanna on social media around three years ago. However, the latter had not opened the message for almost two months, and while she checked it at one point, she did not respond after learning that Hunter was in a relationship.

However, the pair made the connection official through Instagram in March 2022 with a picture where they were kissing each other on a vacation. The duo continued sharing other glimpses of the time their special moments on the same platform until Lenee confirmed in February last year that they were engaged. She wrote below a few photos:

“A million times, yes [ring emoji].”

The pair also appeared together at the NFL Draft Red Carpet in April this year. The following month, they tied the knot at the Tennessee-based The Barn at Faith Farms, and Leanna’s outfit was designed by Justin Alexander, as stated by People magazine.

The relationship created headlines in December 2024 when netizens speculated that Lenee was upset while Travis Hunter received the Heisman Trophy. However, Leanna dismissed the claims in a TikTok video, as she said:

“He had finished meeting with the fans. I was there the entire time taking pictures, talking to them, everything. The girls that were there, they work for Adidas. So we were taking pictures for a social post. That’s who those people were. I wasn’t annoyed with fans. At all.”

Leanna Lenee has been a popular face on TikTok and initially accumulated more than 100,000 subscribers on the platform after posting a video with her husband.