Tom Sandoval promises a “more extra” America’s Got Talent live show with The Most Extras’ ‘Blinding Lights’ cover

Tom Sandoval (Image via Getty)

America's Got Talent will return with its quarterfinals on August 19, 2025, and Tom Sandoval is preparing for a performance he says will be “bigger, better” and “more extra” than before.

He spoke exclusively with Billboard on August 12, 2025.

The former Vanderpump Rules star and frontman of The Most Extras advanced to this stage after earning a standing ovation from the judges during their audition, where they performed A-ha’s 1985 hit Take on Me.

Sandoval admitted he was initially unsure about competing, saying he “was very, very nervous” and considered possible online backlash.

However, he saw America's Got Talent as “a great opportunity” for himself and the band. The group will perform Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, which was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in 2020.

Sandoval said the new performance will have a different music style and bigger production.

He also spoke about Simon Cowell’s earlier comment that his singing “wasn’t great,” saying he has been practicing every day to get better.

Sandoval’s aim is to prove the band can play many different styles, while taking AGT “one step at a time.” The results for this quarterfinal will be shared on August 20, 2025.

Bigger production and new direction planned for quarterfinal performance in America's Got Talent

Sandoval said The Most Extras’ quarterfinal show will be different from their audition, both in music and in how it looks.

The band will perform Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, a song that was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020.

He explained that they chose it to show “the variety and the versatility” of the band’s music, which often includes well-known pop songs.

“We’re going to step it up as far as, like, just the overall production of our performance,” he noted, adding that the set will be “more extra than the first one.”

The singer shared that this time the staging will be bigger and more detailed, with changes in arrangement to make the track their own.

“You’ll have never seen us perform this song the way it’s going to be performed,” he said. “It will definitely be our own. Trust me!”

Sandoval also spoke about his preparation saying he is rehearsing his singing every day to strengthen his performance further.

This comes after Simon Cowell comments during auditions that his singing "wasn't great."

Sandoval said he didn't take that to heart and used as motivation to improve before the live performances.

Balancing personal redemption with musical goals on America's Got Talent stage

In Sandoval's case, his time on America's Got Talent follows the public fallout from controversy known in 2023 as "Scandoval" which involved other Vanderpump Rules cast members.

He said in regards to the incident that it gave him pause to join the show when he considered the negative responses he may receive online.

"I wasn't sure I really wanted to do it," he said, but he explained that the opportunity being extended to the band was more important than his worries.

Since that time, he has done other reality television shows including The Traitors, and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which Sandoval said was part of moving on.

On America's Got Talent, he shared he was focused on the band’s growth, saying he wants to show they can “pretty much play everything and anything.”

Sandoval shared that the show is also about performing live.

“The ultimate reward is just getting out there and being able to play again,” he said.

While victory is an important aim, he shares his focus is on creating excitement for the band’s upcoming 20-city tour.

The group would ideally like to make new music, and even few original songs after America's Got Talent.

Sandoval considers the quarterfinals an opportunity to introduce themselves to new viewers, but also wants spread the band’s sound and style in a different light.

Stay tuned for more updates.