“This story is so sickening” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans react to the ongoing Luna drama while other storylines remain unresolved

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna is back from the dead and torturing everyone once again. However, this has left the viewers of the show in complete disappointment as they see the Luna story unfolding again.

Anyhow, a fan named Victoria Prather Edward started a discussion post on Facebook on September 25, 2025, sharing her views about the current storyline. She wrote,

“Bold & Beautiful current storylines are like Lifetime crazy movies. 🤪 This horrible drama with Luna is getting worse. The story line with Liam & Dr Grace Buckingham was put on a shelf, never finished. Now this Luna drama will go on for weeks. Finn, Steffy, Poppy and Liam all have to be told that Luna is alive. Deacon has to deal with Sheila not telling him and that brings more drama. Isn't this actress suppose to have left to start filming for the new series she's supposed to be in? This story is so sickening 😪.”

Many fans of The Bold and the Beautiful jumped in and shared their opinions regarding the same. While some fans wrote that they agree, and indeed, the Luna storyline needs to stop, they wrote,

On the other hand, some criticized the writers, and some wrote that they quit watching the soap opera because of the storyline. They commented;

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, things have taken a dramatic turn in Los Angeles (where the show is set). In the recent episodes, Luna is back from her near-death experience and ready to create chaos in everyone’s life once again.

As seen recently, Luna manipulated Will Spencer Jr. and tricked him into sleeping with her thus as a result, she got pregnant. As fans know that Luna had been eyeing Will for a long time and even tried to steal him from Electra.

Though her attempts remained unsuccessful, this time she finally seemed to have gotten things her way. As seen in the preview of this week, when Luna revealed that she has become pregnant with Will’s child, and upon listening to this, Bill Spencer got furious and expressed that he should have left her to die.

On the other hand, a new character has appeared on the show named Deke. Deke Sharpe is the son of Deacon Sharpe, who came to LA to establish his name as a designer. Upon his arrival, it was revealed that he has a boyfriend named Remy, and is one of the show’s first gay characters.

Anyway, as seen in the recent episode, Deke met with his father, and Deacon asked about his new life as a grown-up, to which he responded well. Anyhow a shocking information was revealed when Deke told his father that he ran into Luna, to which Deacon was in shock.

As we know that time and again Luna has betrayed everyone, and Deacon has asked Sheila, her grandmother, to pick between him and her granddaughter. She obviously picked Deacon, knowing Luna’s erratic behavior. However, Sheila hiding the truth about Luna being alive from Deacon could put a strain on their relationship.

