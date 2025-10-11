The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Noah in a car accident, Holden linked to Sienna, and Kyle trying to track down Claire in LA

Holden, Sienna, Kyle and Claire from The Young and the Restless

Young characters in LA are ready to take on The Young and the Restless storyline against the backdrop of the simmering rivalries in Genoa City. As Sharon arrives in LA to meet her son, Noah finds himself in an accident. Meanwhile, Claire discovers Holden’s past connection with Sienna Bacall. At the same time, Kyle pesters Victoria to get Claire’s address in the city.

The previous week on The Young and the Restless found Sharon shocked and worried as Tessa and Daniel relayed all the intel they discovered about Mariah’s disturbing trip experience. On the other hand, Nick excused himself from Sharon and his trip to LA, promising to get there later.

Meanwhile, Audra taunted Kyle about Claire’s trip to LA with Holden. This ignited Kyle enough to push him to follow his girlfriend to the city to woo her back. Elsewhere, Adam and Chelsea published a story on Colin’s con after getting a go-ahead from Victor. Lily reacted to the news piece by chastising Cane and drawing herself away again despite Cane emphasizing innocence about his father’s last con.

The long-running CBS daily soap found Cane confronting Adam and Chelsea and threatening to sue them. When the couple informed Victor, he shrugged the threat away and congratulated them on their good work.

The Young and the Restless: Tragedy strikes Noah

Recently, Sharon and Nick had planned to visit Noah in LA on the occasion of his new business plan. However, Nick was pulled into Victor’s schemes against Cane. As such, he urged Sharon to go ahead with the trip while he would follow later. Sharon, on the other hand, digested the shocking intel on Mariah’s attempt at killing a person and the danger looming on her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sharon will arrive at LA to meet her son. However, tragedy will strike as Noah will likely get involved in a road accident. This will cause her to panic and call Nick.

Since she is calling from the police station rather than from the hospital, it is likely that Noah is not badly injured. However, he may hurt a victim badly landing him in police custody. This may be a cue for actor Matt Cohen’s character, Detective Burrow, to enter the soap’s plot.

The Young and the Restless: Holden’s past with Sienna and Audra exposed

Holden promised to take Claire away from the stressful drama in Genoa City and have her enjoy her time in LA. After giving it some thought, Claire agreed and joined him in the city. The upcoming Y&R episodes will find the two enjoying a good time. Holden may reconnect to a character from his past, Sienna Bacall, and introduce her to Claire.

He will likely insist that Claire is a good friend. However, Sienna may allude to another of Holden’s friends from the past, Audra. While Holden may get worried about how much Sienna may spill before Claire, the latter will likely be intrigued about the connections. Claire may goad Holden or Sienna to know more about Audra.

The Young and the Restless: Kyle is relentless in his mission

Recently, Claire asked Kyle for time and space in their relationship due to a lack of trust. Soon, she accepted Holden’s offer and went on a trip with him. This left Kyle rattled and he declared that he would follow her to LA and win her back.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Kyle will likely meet Victoria and pester her for Claire’s LA address. Although unsure about her daughter’s closeness with Holden, Victoria knows better than to needle Claire on her decisions. As such, she will likely be worried about Kyle’s request.

While irked and reluctant, Victoria may give in eventually and tell Kyle about Claire’s location in the city. However, Kyle’s plan to bust Holden’s fun and get back with his girlfriend, is likely to fail miserably.

Tune in to CBS to watch Sienna give out Holden’s past to Claire, and Kyle try to worm his way back into his girlfriend’s heart, while Noah falls in trouble on The Young and the Restless.