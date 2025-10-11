10 major ongoing recalls in month of October 2025

MONTEREY PARK, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: A Costco store is seen on September 23, 2022 in Monterey Park, California. Costco Wholesale Corp. topped estimates for quarterly results this week with total revenue rising 15% to $72.10 billion in a strong fourth quarter. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Keeping people safe is a key job as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), along with other groups, keep sending out recall notes this October 2025. This month, the recalls touch on many kinds of goods, from stuff in your home and gadgets to food that might not be good for you.

Not sure if you own a recalled item? In this article, we look at 10 big recalls that are on now, and we show must-know steps to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Here are the 10 major ongoing recalls in October 2025

1. Del Mar Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac Organic Frozen Cut Spinach

The FDA has recalled two frozen spinach types across the nation due to a risk of Listeria monocytogenes found in them. The products in question are Del Mar Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac Organic Frozen Cut Spinach, covering many lot codes and use-by dates. As of October 8, no one has gotten sick from these items, but people are told to throw away the spinach or take it back to the store for a refund.

It's also suggested to clean any place that might have touched the spinach, as Listeria can stay alive in cold spots. If anyone has eaten the spinach, they should look out for signs like fever, headache, feeling sick, belly pain, or diarrhea, and go to a doctor if these appear.

2. Lipton Green Tea Citrus

According to Allrecipes, PepsiCo has pulled back almost 3,000 cases of Lipton Green Tea Citrus after discovering a labeling mistake. Although the bottles say they are Green Tea Citrus, they actually have Lipton Diet Green Tea Mixed Berry inside, which holds 25 grams of sugar, a fact not shown on the label that claims the product is sugar-free. This error could harm people who must keep track of their sugar use, but the tea is still fine to drink.

The tea in error was sent to stores in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah. To find these bottles, look for the "sell by" date of Dec. 1, 2025, and the code HHMM DW 08035 on the label.

3. A variety of ready-to-eat pasta

According to Allrecipes, a variety of ready-to-eat pasta items of large grocery chains are being recalled because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, after a September 29, 2025, outbreak in which four people died and 19 were hospitalized. Kroger Co. is recalling its Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad sold in Kroger, Baker, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs, and Smith stores (217573-20000- and 227573-10000- sold between August 29 and October 2, 2025).

Giant Eagle has recalled Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad (UPCs 256616000000, 246511000000, 246512000000; expiration dates September 30- October 7, 2025). Frozen Shrimp Scampi with Linguini by Scott and Jon (UPC 858175003919; lot code S254522, S255522, S259522, S263521, S263522; expiration date March 12-21, 2027) is also being recalled.

Albertsons Companies recalled several pasta salads, such as Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad, Grilled Chicken and Basil Pasta, Spinach Bowtie Pasta Salad, Smoked Mozzarella with Hot Links, Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad Kit, Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad that were sold at Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronicos, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Walmart issued a recall of Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs and Marinara Sauce (best if used by September 22, 24, 27, 2025: EST. 50784 or 47718), and of Trader Joe Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo (best if used by September 20, 24, 27, 2025: P-45288).

Consumers are advised not to consume these products, nor to take them back, nor to discard them, but to dispose of them in a safe manner, and clean the surfaces that might have been in contact with the affected products as Listeria can survive on surfaces and in low temperatures.

4. Fusia Asian Inspirations Veggie Spring Rolls

Aldi has called back its Fusia Asian Inspirations Veggie Spring Rolls from all over the country due to a label error. Some packs meant to be Shrimp Spring Rolls were wrongly labeled as Vegetable Spring Rolls, which could be a risk for people with shellfish allergies. These were sold in 10-ounce packs at Aldi shops, with the UPC 4099100222258 and a "best before" date of May 17, 2027. The FDA has put out photos of the wrongly labeled packets to help buyers spot the recalled items. They are okay for those without shellfish issues, but could cause bad allergic reactions in others. If you have these, you can take them back to Aldi for a full money return or swap.

5. Frozen corn dogs

Foster Poultry Farms, LLC has already confirmed a large-scale recall of over three million pounds of frozen corn dogs, saying they were contaminated with wooden pieces of batter. As a Class I recall, the most serious type, which implies a good likelihood of serious health hazards or death, the company is also urging customers to inspect their freezers to ensure that there are no products in them with the establishment number of P-6137B.

The recall covers numerous varieties of corn dogs, such as the traditional, gluten-free, jumbo, flavored ones, and whole-grain pancake-wrapped ones. People who have already bought them are recommended to dispose of them immediately and can be refunded their money. The FSIS site provides detailed product lists, packaging information, and use-by dates, and queries can be channeled to the Foster Farms Consumer Affairs through the following resources: 1-800-338-8051 or email at info@fosterfarms.com

6. Carrot Bundt Cake and the White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake

Doan's Bakery in California has called back two of its beloved bundt cakes. The Carrot Bundt Cake and the White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake are on this list, following FDA guidance. The cakes had hidden things that cause allergies - wheat and milk - and were sold from the start of June to the end of September. Right now, no illnesses have been reported, but if you are allergic to wheat or milk, don't eat these cakes. If you want your refund or need more help regarding this, send a message to Goldbelly at support@goldbelly.com.

7. Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke

Costco has pulled its much-loved Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke due to possible Listeria reached from green onions in it. The food, set in small plastic clamshells and prepared on September 18 has a sell-by date of September 22; the item carries the Costco item number 17193. This recall hits shops in over 30 states, such as Alabama, Florida, New York, Texas, and Washington. If you have any worries or want to ask something about this product, you can call Annasea Foods Group at (425) 558-7809 or send an email to them at info@annasea.com.

8. Durra Ground Cinnamon

Health experts are giving a heads-up to buyers after Eureka Inc. chose to pull back its 100-gram Durra Ground Cinnamon due to possible lead contamination. The recall is for products with Batch No.: 06 B:02 and UPC 6251136 034139, sporting a "best by" date of May 2026. These items were on sale in grocery stores across California and Michigan from late August through early October.

People who bought this cinnamon should return it for a full refund. If you have any questions or need more details, call Eureka Inc. at (951) 444-7779. The FDA’s official announcement gives you a picture of the affected cinnamon so you can check if yours is part of the recall.

9. Blue Apron and Marley Spoon

On October 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) put out a health alert for two ready-to-eat meals that have riced cauliflower in them. They might have Listeria monocytogenes. FSIS says these food items are not tied to any current outbreak searches. The alert names items from Blue Apron and Marley Spoon, telling people to look through their kitchens for any packs that might be bad.

10. Tyson Foods

The subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Hillshire Brands, has also recalled approximately 58 million pounds of frozen corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick items after the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) determined that a possible contamination of the batter with wood fragments could be found. The recall is used with the products that were packed between March 17 and September 26, and they consist of such well-known Jimmy Dean and State Fair products, along with unbranded food service packages, all of which contain establishment numbers EST-582 or P-894.

Impacted Jimmy Dean products are Cinnamon French Toast Sausage on a Stick, Original Pancake and Turkey Sausage on a Stick, Blueberry Pancakes and Sausage on a Stick, and various on-pancake-covered sausages. State Fair products are: turkey, chicken, and beef corn dogs, fully cooked classic and Fiesta Corn Dogs with added cheese and jalapenos, and whole grain or honey-sweetened batter types. There are also unbranded food service products that consist of mixed meats. It is recommended that consumers closely examine labels and should not take any of these products, and FSIS will supply images of those products to simplify the identification process.

