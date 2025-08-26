The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick faces an ex crisis, Nate has second thoughts, and Lily remembers her past with Cane

Lily Winters (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on August 27, 2025, Genoa City will face tough choices, old feelings, and new conflicts. From broken romances to risky partnerships, emotions will run high, and the storylines will push characters into difficult situations they can’t avoid.

Nick Newman deals with problems involving an ex, while Nate Hastings struggles with regrets after Audra’s surprising decision. At the same time, Lily Winters finds herself drawn back to memories of Cane Ashby, unable to ignore her past.

Phyllis Summers will also clash with Nick over Victor’s schemes, while Cane starts to question his risky plan, leading to questions about what comes next.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on August 27, 2025





Nate’s doubts resurface after Audra’s rejection

Nate Hastings on The Young and the Restless is still shaken after Audra Charles suddenly ended their relationship, leaving him without the full truth he wanted. Instead of explaining what really happened with Kyle, Audra walked away, which has only left Nate more confused and hurt.

Nate will open up to Devon Winters about how he feels and admit that maybe he was too quick to judge Audra. He’ll begin to wonder if he made the wrong call and start doubting the choices he made.

Devon will try to remind Nate to follow his first instincts and not let his emotions cloud his judgment, but Nate’s heart is still tied to Audra. Those strong feelings could tempt him to reach out, apologize, and possibly give her another chance, even if it means reopening painful wounds and putting himself at risk again.

Lily struggles to let go of Cane

For Lily Winters, moving on has always meant leaving her past with Cane Ashby behind. But in this episode, old memories of their intense and complicated relationship come flooding back, leaving her emotional and unsettled.

Their relationship had many problems, yet it also brought moments of deep closeness that Lily couldn't ignore. As she thinks about their past, Lily realizes she still misses the strong connection they once had, which could cause her to question what she truly wants for her future.

Phyllis and Nick clash over Victor’s leverage

Victor Newman’s blackmail is once again causing problems in Genoa City, and this time it puts Nick Newman in a difficult position. Phyllis Summers is not happy about it and decides to call Nick out for letting himself get caught up in Victor’s schemes.

Their argument shows how dangerous Victor’s control has become, especially now that Cane is part of it. Nick will try to calm Phyllis and make things better, but their fight only creates more stress in an already difficult situation.

Cane considers abandoning his plan

Cane Ashby, who was once fully committed to his plan for power, is starting to have second thoughts. With Victor holding leverage over him and the risk of serious consequences, Cane begins to wonder if the plan is really worth it. Cane’s hesitation makes Phyllis upset because she views him as a key part of her plans.

In the next episode of The Young and the Restless, Phyllis will do her best to convince Cane to stick with the plan and not walk away. But Cane’s doubts could ruin everything they’ve been working on and cause their whole plan to fall apart.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.



