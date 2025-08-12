The Young and the Restless recap: What happened on August 12, 2025?

Jack Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on August 12, 2025, tensions boiled over in Genoa City as Claire Newman planned to tell Nate Hastings the truth about Audra Charles. Kyle Abbott got caught in their feud after Audra kissed him.

Phyllis Summers bragged about teaming up with Cane Ashby, but Daniel Romalotti Jr. warned her about the risks. Nate and Victoria Newman shared a warm moment, though secrets remained.

By day’s end, Claire held back due to Nate’s grief but stayed determined. Meanwhile, Audra was ready to step up the fight.

Phyllis and Daniel clash over her alliance with Cane

In the park, Phyllis proudly talked about her new partnership with Cane Ashby and their takeover plans. She told Daniel about it, but he wasn’t supportive. Worried she was acting out of past hurt, he urged her to stop before she made herself a target. Phyllis ignored his warnings.

Kyle and Claire confront Audra’s manipulation

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Audra suddenly kissed Kyle, but he pulled away and demanded to know why. Claire walked in, adding to the tension, and asked Audra what she was doing. Audra claimed she wanted to show Kyle’s weakness and hinted he would have gone further if Claire hadn’t arrived. She also said he wouldn’t have admitted the kiss. Kyle denied it, calling Audra dangerous and deceitful.

Audra tried to mess with his head by bringing up their time in Nice, insisting he really wanted her despite being with Claire. After she left, Kyle told Claire not to believe her. Claire was already planning her own move, and while Kyle was busy on a work call, she left determined to turn the tables.

Victoria and Nate share a quiet moment

At the tack house on The Young and the Restless, Nate checked on Victoria after her recent loss, and she asked about his grief for Amy Lewis. Nate also mentioned Damian Kane’s memorial in Chicago. They talked about Audra, with Nate saying she claimed to have ended her deal with Victor Newman. Victoria seemed ready to share her doubts but stayed quiet.

When Claire arrived, she wanted to talk to Nate but stopped when Victoria mentioned his upcoming trip for the memorial. Knowing it wasn’t the right time, Claire offered him support instead. Nate thanked her before leaving.

Claire holds back for now

After Nate left, Claire told Victoria she had been ready to tell him about Audra’s scheming with Victor. She also shared that Audra had just kissed Kyle, which she believed was a planned move to upset her. Victoria praised Claire for holding back, knowing Nate didn’t need more stress before the memorial. Still, Claire promised that once Nate returned from Chicago, she would make sure he knew the truth about Audra.

Audra prepares for war

Later, Audra met with Nate, who said Claire had seemed ready to tell him something earlier but was stopped by Victoria. He thought it might be about her deal with Victor, but Audra quickly changed the subject. When Nate stepped away to call Amy, Audra decided she was finished playing defense and was ready to start a full fight with Claire.

