The Young and the Restless recap (August 26, 2025): Cane ends his plan, Phyllis offers support, and Victor strikes again

Victor Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on August 26, 2025, Cane Ashby looked back on his past and family struggles. Colin Atkinson’s memory still weighed on him, leading to a shocking moment that left Phyllis Summers stunned.

Cane’s story was at the heart of the episode. He remembered his late father, felt guilty about being distant from his kids, and recorded a video to explain his feelings. A talk with Phyllis and Victor Newman’s schemes added to the tension.

In the end, Cane admitted his secret plan was over. His choice changed his future and surprised Phyllis, setting the stage for new drama ahead.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Cane reflects on family and records a heartfelt message

The Young and the Restless episode began with Cane on a train, thinking about his past and the choices that hurt his relationships. He recorded a video for his twins, Mattie and Charlie, who had been avoiding him. He talked about their births, his pride as a father, and his fear of failing them.

Cane admitted he created the name “Aristotle Dumas” to protect himself from failure, but it only pushed his loved ones away. His words showed how much he regretted the distance and wanted to make things right with his children.

Phyllis overhears Cane and offers support

As Cane spoke, Phyllis quietly listened from a distance. Touched by his honesty, she revealed herself after he finished. Cane was annoyed she overheard, but Phyllis urged him to send the video to Mattie and Charlie.

She told him to let his children process it and advised him not to push Lily too soon. Though Cane was unsure, her words gave him some hope that his message could help heal the rift.

Their talk changed when Phyllis noticed a letter on the table. Cane explained that Victor Newman was blackmailing him with Colin’s last con, where he tricked a woman who owned a vineyard and chateau.

Phyllis joked that Colin probably gave the woman “the time of her life,” but Cane stayed conflicted, still torn by his father’s influence. He then asked Phyllis to keep researching artificial intelligence for his secret plan. Phyllis grew uneasy about his intentions, but Cane avoided details and suggested they discuss it later over dinner.

Colin’s final flashbacks and Cane’s breaking point

After Phyllis left, Cane thought back to talks with his late father. Colin warned him that time was running out and urged him to end the Dumas identity for good.

Cane had refused then, saying he would do it on his own terms. Remembering those words now, he felt the weight of guilt. Overcome with emotion, he smashed a glass before making an important phone call.

Cane declares the plan is over

When Phyllis answered Cane’s call in the park, she was shocked to hear him say, “The plan is dead.” His tired but firm voice showed he was giving up on the scheme he had held onto for so long.

The news left Phyllis unsettled, unsure what it meant for his future or those around him. Cane’s choice ended a secret-filled chapter and hinted at new troubles ahead. The episode closed with Phyllis realizing everything had just changed.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.