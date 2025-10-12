The Woman in Cabin 10 complete cast breakdown: Who plays who in the Keira Knightley murder mystery & where you've seen them before

The Woman in Cabin 10 arrives on Netflix with Keira Knightley leading a tight ensemble in a yacht-set mystery adapted from Ruth Ware’s bestseller. The film follows journalist Laura “Lo” Blacklock on the maiden voyage of billionaire Richard Bullmer’s superyacht, where she believes she witnesses a woman go overboard and meets a wall of denial. Directed by Simon Stone, the movie was shot partly aboard the real superyacht Savannah and released on Friday, October 10.

The Woman in Cabin 10 cast includes Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, David Morrissey, Daniel Ings, Art Malik, Christopher Rygh, Amanda Collin and Gitte Witt. This guide maps who plays whom and where you have seen them before, then wraps with production notes and on-record quotes. The Woman in Cabin 10 is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

The Woman in Cabin 10 cast and characters

1) Keira Knightley as Laura “Lo” Blacklock: She plays an investigative journalist in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know her from Pride and Prejudice, playing Elizabeth Bennet.

2) Guy Pearce as Richard Bullmer: He plays the yacht’s host and power broker in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know him from Memento, playing Leonard Shelby.

3) Hannah Waddingham as Heidi Heatherly: She plays a sharp-tongued guest in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know her from Ted Lasso, playing Rebecca Welton.

4) David Ajala as Ben Morgan: He plays Lo’s photographer ex in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know him from Star Trek Discovery, playing Cleveland Booker.

5) Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Rowan: She plays Lo’s editor in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know her from Loki, playing Ravonna Renslayer.

6) Kaya Scodelario as Grace Phillips: She plays a high-profile influencer guest in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know her from Skins, playing Effy Stonem.

7) David Morrissey as Thomas Heatherly: He plays a wealthy guest in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know him from The Walking Dead, playing the Governor.

8) Daniel Ings as Adam Sutherland: He plays a jaded heir in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know him from Lovesick, playing Luke Curran.

9) Art Malik as Dr Robert Mehta: He plays Anne’s physician in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know him from True Lies, playing Salim Abu Aziz.

10) Christopher Rygh as Lars Jensen: He plays a Nordic tech magnate in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know him from Vikings Valhalla, playing Agnarr.

11) Amanda Collin as Sigrid: She plays the Bullmers’ security head in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know her from Raised by Wolves, playing Mother.

12) Gitte Witt as the woman in cabin 10: She plays the mystery figure at the center of events in The Woman in Cabin 10, and viewers may know her from Cadaver, playing Leonora.

Where to watch The Woman in Cabin 10 and key production details

The Woman in Cabin 10 is directed by Simon Stone, from a screenplay by Stone, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, and is currently streaming on Netflix. The production was filmed for four weeks on the $150 million superyacht Savannah in the English Channel, with stage work used for the interiors. As per the People report dated July 31, 2025, Stone described the story’s contained setting as,

“It's a kind of trapped-in-a-bunker thriller, but it happens to be the most luxurious bunker in the world," adds Stone, 40, of the setting on sea.”

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated August 26, Stone said,

“You never question whether or not she saw what she saw…You agree completely with her. It’s her struggle against the conspiracy.”

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated October 10, Keira Knightley said,

"Lo is dogged, and once she knows that something’s going on, she doesn’t take no for an answer. She just goes for it and goes for it and goes for it.”

Which frames how the The Woman in Cabin 10 cast plays against her drive on the yacht.

The Woman in Cabin 10 release, credits and what changed from the book

The Woman in Cabin 10 premiered on Netflix on October 10, with Sister producing and Simon Stone directing. The adaptation streamlines internal monologue and focuses on Lo’s credibility on screen. The author has publicly supported these changes. According to a People report dated October 11, Ruth Ware said it was right to alter plot elements to avoid harmful tropes and to serve the medium. She said,

"Often in court cases where women are accusing a man of something untoward, there'll be a lot of discussion about what she consumed, what her mental health history is, what her sexual history is, et cetera, and it's all on the woman to prove that she's actually someone with integrity,"

