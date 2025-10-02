The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Did Amanda go to Italy again?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, season 1 episode 8 picked up its plot after Amanda and Raffaele got their freedom, as Rudy Guede was found guilty for the murder of Meredith Kercher.

After years of conviction, trials, judgments, humiliation, and investigations, Amanda was finally trying to move on from the past trauma.

Now being married and having a lovely daughter, there was still something that bothered Amanda as to why her prosecutor, Giuliano Mignini, was after her.

She wrote him a letter, in which she didn’t attack him for being a tough prosecutor who was pushing a wrongful conviction against her. Instead, the letter reflected Amanda’s kind words.

He was hesitant to write back to her, and just to give an indirect reply, he sent her a video clip in which a detective regrets putting an innocent man in jail.

For Amanda, this feels like his indirect way of admitting guilt.

She wanted to meet him and understand his side of the story. The only question that bothered her was, despite the evidence, why did he ignore all of that and convict her for the murder of her roommate?

She was free, but was always surrounded by the memories of the tough times she had in Italy.

To get the closure and an apology, she decided to go to Italy once again. However, her family was against it as people over there were still fixated on her.

Her husband supports her in flying back to Italy to get her answers and put an end to her unresolved thoughts once and for all.

He said that Meredith’s murder is always going to be discussed in the context of Amanda.

He read out the first headline that came out when Rudy was released, which read: ‘’Amanda Knox’s roommate killer freed,’’ instead of ‘’Meredith Kercher’s killer’’ or ‘’Rudy Guede freed.’’

Amanda goes to Italy to meet Mignini in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, season 1 episode 8

With zero trust in Migini, Amanda still calls him ‘’my prosecutor,’’ which he finds very respectful, and it made him wonder that, even after all this, she still wants to meet.

He agreed to meet her, where Amanda was all set with her questions noted down in a book.

The confrontation was the episode’s biggest moment. Amanda was visibly nervous, while Mignini seemed weighed down by guilt over everything that happened to her. She asked,

‘’Why didn’t you see me when you looked at your daughters? You often said that when you looked at your daughters, you saw poor Meredith, that she could have been them. But.. I..I was just a girl, too. I was just a young girl, too.’’

He replied,

‘’I didn’t hate you, Amanda.’’

Amanda asked why then he came after her, to which he replied:

‘’Because I didn’t know you then as I know you now.’’

Throughout the conversation, he never accepted that Amanda was innocent.

Guilino believed that a prosecutor has to know both sides of the truth, and at that time, he was only focused on doing his work, which was seeking justice for Meredith.

To which Amanda replied,

‘’Two truths? One truth. I am innocent.’’

She even meets Raffalle, who went through the same traumatizing journey as hers.

He opens up about how life has been dealing with him and how tough life gets once a person is wrongfully convicted for a brutal crime.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ends with Amanda going to see the Perugia house from a distance, where she recalls her good days with her roommate Meredith, her life before everything went down.

Although she did not get a direct apology or a tag from her prosecutor that ‘’she was innocent,’ she realized that she couldn’t change people’s opinions or their judgments.

All she has to do now is move on for her family and her daughter.

The finale episode of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox concludes with her monologue,