The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Release Date, Cast and Character, and more

The upcoming Hulu original The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox re-examines the infamous Amanda Knox case from a fresh perspective. The series follows the case of a 20-year-old exchange student from the University of Washington named Amanda Knox, who was wrongfully accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying in Italy.

With the American actress Grace Van Patten in the lead role, this series aims to explore the emotional and psychological toll of the ordeal, as well as the systemic flaws that led to one of the most high-profile wrongful convictions in modern history.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox release details explored

A first look at "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox," the Hulu show I'm executive producing alongside the resilient and insightful @MonicaLewinsky and our brilliant showrunner, KJ Steinberg. I'm also so lucky to have the amazingly talented Grace Van Patten playing me. August 20th! pic.twitter.com/XtZzxlVIOa — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) May 28, 2025

The mini-series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will be released on Hulu exclusively on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at midnight ET in the United States. Interested viewers can subscribe to the streaming platform or purchase the Hulu on Disney+ bundle plan to view the series. The first two episodes will be dropping together on the premiere date, while the remaining six episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

It consists of eight episodes in total, each with a runtime of approximately 50 to 60 minutes. The weekly release schedule allows the show to gradually unpack the complexities of Knox’s case, from the initial accusation to the media circus that surrounded her trial and eventual acquittal.

What is the mini-series all about?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premieres August 20, only on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus. #AmandaKnox pic.twitter.com/4H3EOK9zIk — Hulu (@hulu) June 17, 2025

This emotional thread runs through the plot of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which explores not just the crime and investigation but the deeply personal side of Knox’s experience. The narrative promises to blend legal drama with psychological exploration, offering a new take on a case that continues to spark debate and discussion worldwide.

Cast and Crew details

The Hulu original mini-series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox was created by K.J. Steinberg and written by Sam Rubinek, with Michael Uppendahl directing all eight episodes. Jeff Russo scored the music, while Simon Hawken, Collin Watkinson, and Bella Gonzales are the credited cinematographers for the mini-series.

Leading the cast is Grace Van Patten as Amanda Knox, bringing both emotional depth and quiet resilience to the role. Sharon Horgan stars as Edda Mellas, Amanda’s devoted mother, who becomes a central figure in her daughter’s fight for justice. John Hoogenakker plays Curt Knox, Amanda’s father, offering a grounded portrayal of a parent navigating unimaginable circumstances.

Other notable cast members include Giuseppe De Domenico as Raffaele Sollecito, Francesco Acquaroli as Giuliano Mignini, and Roberta Mattei as Monica Napoleoni.

