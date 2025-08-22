The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox Complete Release Schedule: What Days Do The New Episodes Drop?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is now available on Hulu (Image via X/@Hulu)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, created by K.J. Steinberg, is an American true-crime biographical drama limited series that premiered on Hulu on August 20, 2025, with the rest of the eight episodes releasing every Wednesday. It is based on the life of the titular author, journalist and activist who gets wrongfully convicted of murder in a foreign country and gets dragged through a legal procedure that goes on for years.

The series follows Amanda Knox as a young college exchange student studying in Italy, who gets arrested weeks after her arrival after being accused of killing her roommate. The case becomes a media sensation and Amada struggles for years to prove her innocence in multiple courts of law. In addition to documenting her struggles, the series explores the reasons why law enforcement and public perception worked against Amanda.

Grace Van Patten leads the cast of the show as Amanda Knox. She is supported by a talented ensemble, which includes Sharon Hogan as Amanda's mother Edda Mellas, John Hoogenakker as her father, Curt Knox, and Francesco Acquaroli as the tenacious Italian prosecutor, Giuliano Mignini, who pursues the case against Amanda as well as her boyfriend. While the world comes crashing around Amanda, her parents are seen being a constant source of emotional support and a shield against all misplaced hatred.

Amanda Knox has been personally involved with the project, and shared in an interview with Vanity Fair back in July 2025 that she wanted to tell her story on her own terms. Filming the interrogation scenes were a taxing experience for her, as she stated:

“I did not lose my shit on set - except for that time. We spent two 10-hour days doing this scene from all the different angles over and over and over again. I feel a deep sense of responsibility to get that right, so that the next person who is wrongly accused and ends up falsely confessing feels like people are more willing to believe them.”

The miniseries comprises eight episodes, each with an approximate runtime of an hour. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has been certified 74% ‘fresh’ by critics.

Release schedule of all episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox received a two-episode premiere on Hulu in the United States on August 20, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET/PT. The limited series will have a total of eight episodes, with the remaining set to release every subsequent Wednesday at the same time. The complete list of episodes and the release date and time is provided in the table that follows.

Episode No. Episode Name Release Date 1 Amanda August 20, 2025 2 Ci vediamo più tardi August 20, 2025 3 The Guardian of Perugia August 27, 2025 4 All You Need Is Love September 3, 2025 5 Mr. Nobody September 10, 2025 6 Colpevole September 17, 2025 7 U were there September 24, 2025 8 Libertá October 1, 2025

Where to watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox



The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is available in the United States exclusively for digital streaming on Hulu. Viewers can access the show, along with other contents on the platform’s extensive catalog with a membership plan starting from $9.99 per month. While new users can take the benefit of a 30-day free trial period, people can also opt for Hulu as a part of their Disney+ bundle package.

