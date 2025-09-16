The Golden Bachelor season 2 release date and where to watch

The Golden Bachelor season 2 (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, September 24, at 8 p.m. EST. Viewers can watch the episodes exclusively on ABC and on Hulu the next day. Jesse Palmer will be the host of The Golden Bachelor season 2. This season, the golden bachelor is former NFL player, who is also a sports injury lawyer, Mel Owens. He is a divorcé and is now in search of a new teammate in life.

The former athlete found himself in some grave controversy after he made a statement in The Trenches podcast saying that he would cut "any contestants who were “60 or over”...and not long after”. However, Owens soon apologized and revealed that he told the network that he wanted to earn it back and to give him another chance.

The Golden Bachelor season 2: Cast members

Here is the full list of cast members who will be taking part in the show, and one of them will win Mel Owen’s heart.

Carol, 63, is from Villa Park, CA

Cheryl, 66, is from Englewood, CO

Cindy, 60, is from Austin, TX

Debbie, 65, is from Denver, CO

Mylene, 61, is from Las Vegas, NV

Nicolle, 64, is from Miami Beach, FL

Peg, 62, is from Las Vegas, NV

Robin, 63, is from Napa Valley, CA

Roxanne, 62, is from Austin, TX

Diane, 71, is from Wasilla, AK

Gerri, 64, is from Rockville, MD

Lily, 72, is from Pacific Palisades, CA

Lisa, 66, is from Marion, OH

Maia, 58, is from Malibu, CA

Monica B., 62, is from Huntsville.

Monica P., 60, from Birmingham.



Susie, 62, is from Del Mar.

Terri, 71, is based in Houston.

Tracy, 62, hails from Lafayette.

The Golden Bachelor season 2: What to expect?

As the newest bachelor is in town, Mel Owens has talked about what viewers can expect from the show. In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Mel Owens explained how there is no age to love and there is no age in your spirit. He thinks viewers are going to be pleasantly surprised when they see the show. Mel recalled how he had watched the first show when he was younger, when it first premiered back in 2002. Owens admitted that his idea of the "golden" years was based more on his personal frame of reference and not on the show’s legacy, as he explained his statement in an interview with Fox News.

"I’m thinking, to me, the age range was 45 to 60. That’s my age range. I’m thinking that’s the gold years for me. My reference, again, was when I was dating at 39, 40. I hadn’t dated in 26 years, so I had no clue. And that’s why I said that comment."

Former Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner had some advice for the new bachelor, as he said in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital,

"I think it would be unfortunate, and I really think he will have a change of heart in this. I think he will see the grace and the charm of women who are over 60 and the confidence they carry, and I think he'll have a change of heart."

Stay tuned for more updates.