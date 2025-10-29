The Golden Bachelor, Mel Owens, reunites with the women before the finale in the Women Tell All

The Golden Bachelor season 2 (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 is about to end with Mel Owens choosing the final two women, Cindy Cullers and Peg Munson, moving to the finale episode set to stream on ABC on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Before the finale, Mel Owens sits with all the 15 women he sent back home during the show for the last time in a special reunion episode called Women Tell All.​​

They look back at their journey, highlighting all the fun moments between the women and The Golden Bachelor, along with Nicolle's influencer comment and lemon bar drama.

The special opened with host Jesse Palmer introducing the women in attendance: Carla, Alexandra, Lisa, Monica P., Robin, Monica B., Terri, Andra, Roxanne, Amy, Carol, Gerri, Cheryl, and Debbie, who came third.

Jesse informed Diane's absence due to her attending her son’s wedding in Hawaii.

The women share their reflections, as Robin said the strongest connection she formed was with the other women on the show, and Gerri celebrated the first-impression rose she received as validation of the journey.

Nicolle's drama and old tensions take center stage in The Golden Bachelor reunion special

As the spotlight glowed on Nicolle Kate's remarks in the show about capitalizing on the show's popularity for personal gains as she aspired to become an influencer, which made her the villain of the series, Nicolle was given a chance to reflect on that as she was put in a hot seat with Jesse Palmer.

She claimed that she was the trailblazer on the show and everybody was following her as she addressed those remarks, saying,

"I didn’t come into The Bachelor with any strategy, to be honest with you. That was just me being me, and he and I had really palpable chemistry. And I think it shows on the screen, and then when we kissed, the whole world fell away. I forgot y’all were even at the pool party."

She further said that:

"I set the bar for competition, and they just had to step it up. I also want to say that I want to empower women in their 60s and 60s and 70s. Whether your age starts with a 6, 7, 8, 9 … whatever, I think it’s possible to find the love of your life and maybe even create your purpose and your career and have both. Isn’t that what empowering women is all about?"

This didn't sit well with the second runner-up of The Golden Bachelor, Debbie Siebers, who gave an emotional response challenging Nicolle’s view on empowerment, as she sat down with Jesse, stating:

"I want to address the empowering women thing because you did not empower us. You dismissed us."

She does not hold back, further adding what other women also agree with,

"You dismissed so many women. When I saw that you were really on here to be an influencer … the bottom line is this: If you want to be an influencer, you’re not going to be if nobody likes you."

Debbie also got emotional watching her journey as she admits that this roller coaster ride allowed her to feel hopeful again.

As Debbie has never married in her life, she reflected on the PEOPLE shoot where she wore a bridal dress, expressing that it was truly meaningful for her.

Finally, Mel joined the reunion stage, acknowledging his nervousness at the beginning of the season, and thanked the women for their openness.

The contestants, in turn, praised his respectful treatment of the group, with Terri appreciating him for treating all of them with such respect and kindness, and Cheryl calling him an amazing man.

Nicolle addressed Mel, stating, I missed you, and started crying as she said,

"I know I made some missteps, but my feelings for you were really genuine."

Debbie asked Mel whether her being unmarried with no children influenced Mel’s decision to send her home, he said it did not ever cross his mind. Debbie thanked him saying:

"I’m just appreciative that you kick-started my heart again."

As Cindy and Peg are Mel’s final two choices and they will be flying off to Antigua for Fantasy Suite dates. Cindy and Peg will also get the chance to meet Mel’s family, it would be interesting to watch who would win Mel's heart in the final of The Golden Bachelor.

Stay tuned for more updates.