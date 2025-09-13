The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Thomas exploding over Brooke’s marriage, Taylor warning Eric, and Li attacking “evil” Luna

Thomas, Eric and Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful

The recently wedded couple face the family on The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna gets her due from her savior aunt-grandmother, Li. After his mother’s cancelled engagement, a furious Thomas wants to accuse Brooke, only to find the latter married to his father. Meanwhile, Taylor will guarantee Eric that the Ridge-Brooke bond will break down in the upcoming future.

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful presented Ridge’s U-turn as he dumped his fiancée, who was setting a wedding date. Leaving the heartbroken Taylor, the Forrester scion promptly married Brooke in his office room officiated by Carter. They, then, shared the news with others. Eric and Katie approved of the move, while Daphne offered a special perfume for the new bride.

Meanwhile, Taylor shared the news of her broken engagement with Thomas, who was livid. He blamed Brooke for taking his father away from his mother. Despite Taylor assuring her acceptance, Thomas promised to raise a storm over this. Elsewhere, Luna proceeded to send more anonymous messages to Will. The latter took Liam’s help to locate the source of the messages.

The long-running CBS soap saw Will catch Luna at Li’s apartment. While Will was shocked to see Luna back from the dead, the latter tried to woo him to bed. However, when Will called his mother, Luna escaped to a nearby flat.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas fights for his mother

On Friday’s episode, dated September 12, 2025, Thomas declared that he would not take Brooke’s manipulations lying down. Despite Taylor advising against it, Thomas wanted to confront Brooke for driving his parents apart.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Thomas will blame Brooke in her Forrester office. In response, Brooke will likely show her wedding ring, informing him about the turn of events. A shocked Thomas may ask his father whether Brooke could be lying about this. However, Ridge will assure his son that he married his destiny.

This will have long-standing repercussions, as Thomas will not let this go easily. He will likely lash out at both Ridge and Brooke. He will also confront his grandfather for supporting Brooke’s machinations. Moreover, he may create problems for the new couple down the line.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Taylor pushes away Eric’s consolation

From the time of the coup, Eric had pointed out that Ridge was making a mistake in breaking up with Brooke. He tried to bring the couple together during various fashion shows. Moreover, he disapproved of the Ridge-Taylor engagement, pushing his son to go back to his real love.

As such, Eric is happy with Ridge and Brooke’s marriage. However, he will likely feel bad for the "dumped" Taylor and may visit her to comfort her for her misery. However, Taylor may not accept his compassion.

Instead, she may point out that the Forrester patriarch got what he wanted. Moreover, she may question him whether he believes that Ridge will be happy with Brooke in the long run. The psychiatrist may warn him that the couple may not stay committed to each other for long and will part ways in future.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Luna faces violence from her aunt

Recently, Will stumbled into Li’s apartment and found Luna alive. As the criminal offered to get into bed with him, the Spencer scion threatened to put her back in prison. When Will started to call his mother, Luna escaped to a nearby flat, which belonged to Remy. The latter was equally shocked to find Luna alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Luna may request refuge in Remy’s flat till she can plan her next move. However, the stalker may refuse to be her accomplice. Meanwhile, Will may bring his parents to the location where they will find the villain.

Bill may remind her about breaking her out of prison, while she targeted his own son. Katie and Bill will accuse her of raping Will. When Li arrives, she will likely be shocked to learn what Luna did. She may consider Luna evil and attack her physically. While Li’s wrath may be genuine, whether Luna gets her due remains to be seen.

Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch Luna getting caught by the Spencers and Thomas creating furor over his father’s marriage.