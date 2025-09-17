The Bold and the Beautiful star Ted King pays tribute to legendary Robert Redford following his passing at 89

Ted King, on the left, paid homage to the late Robert Redford

Actor Ted King, who plays Jack Finnegan on The Bold and the Beautiful, paid a tribute to veteran actor Robert Redford as the latter passed away on September 16, 2025. The Hollywood stalwart was 89 at the time of his death at his home in Sundance in Utah. The legend was surrounded by his loved ones before his last journey. Cindi Berger from the publicity department of Rogers & Cowan PMK announced Redford’s demise, requesting privacy for the family.

As the tinsel town poured out tributes for the renowned senior actor, The Bold and the Beautiful actor, Ted King, paid his homage to the celebrity on his Instagram page by posting four images of Redford from different works. He attached a message to the photos, stating:

“Towering above so many great professionals. Actor, Director, Philanthropist, and Sundance Film Festival Creator.”

Ted further praised the senior legend for being his source of motivation.

“Excellent at everything he touched. An inspiration to me as a young kid with big dreams. Thank you Mr. Redford for an extraordinary life.”

Redford has had a long and memorable career behind him, and was widely honored for his other works and activism.

A quick glimpse at Robert Redford’s illustrious career

Born to accountant, Charles Robert Redford Sr. and his wife, Martha Hart-Redford, Redford was raised in the Los Angeles County. However, his frequent trips to his maternal grandparents’ home in Texas helped develop his love for nature. Redford’s educational background took him from University of Colorado to Pratt Institute of Brooklyn. He also attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Redford’s acting career started with the television, where he garnered a lot of praise. However, the talented artist worked in movies and Broadway with equal aplomb. His initial television work included Alfred Hitchcock Presents. His role in Broadway’s Barefoot in the Park got him recognition. Although his film career started with 1962’s War Hunt, he reprised the lead role in the movie remake of Barefoot in the Park.

Some of the hit titles credited to the legendary actor include Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, The Way We Are, The Great Gatsby, The Electric Horseman, The Natural, All the President’s Men, Truth, The Old Man & the Gun, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame.

The founder of the Sundance Resort and Film Institute, Redford also directed many notable movies including The Milagro Beanfield War, A River Runs Through It, The Horse Whisperer and The Legend of Bagger Vance. He won the Academy Award for his directorial debut, Ordinary People.

The environmentalist and philanthropist Robert Redford was known for his strong views in favor of the LGBT rights, indigenous people’s rights and environment protection. He received recognition and numerous awards for his contribution to arts including the National Medal of Arts and Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A glimpse at The Bold and the Beautiful actor, Ted King

As mentioned before, Ted King was part of The Bold and the Beautiful cast playing Finn’s father, Jack Finnegan. Born as Theodore William King, Ted was also credited as T. W. King in many of his projects.

The actor started his career with the television movie, The Midnight Hour. He rose to fame for playing the central character in the series, Charmed. Some of his noteworthy work in movies and television include titles such as Oppenheimer, Blade, X-Files, Timecop, Prison Break, Alpha House, General Hospital, The City, One Life to Live and more, besides The Bold and the Beautiful.

His character, Jack Finnegan, was introduced to The Bold and the Beautiful storyline in 2021 as Finn’s adoptive father. However, during Finn’s wedding ceremony, Sheila Carter revealed that she was Finn’s biological mother while Jack was the biological father. This disclosure led to Jack’s separation from his wife, Li Nozawa-Finnegan.

He was last seen on the soap in early 2025 when Li tried to investigate Luna’s paternity. The latter summoned him believing that Luna was Jack’s daughter with her sister, Poppy. Jack, however, met Li hoping that she forgave him and wanted to reunite. As such, he was irked by her accusations.

The paternity tests showed that Jack was not Luna’s father. The plot later revealed that Finn was the said father. Recently, Li saved Luna from her gunshot wound and hid her in her house hoping to transform the criminal into a better person. However, Luna sneaked out to drug and rape Will. As the truth unravels, Li will find herself questioning her actions.

Meanwhile, Ted has been away from The Bold and the Beautiful’s plot and appears as a recurring cast as per the story’s demands.

Interested viewers can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS every weekday.