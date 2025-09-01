The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas confronts Brooke, Li risks everything for Luna, and Paris’ wedding future hangs in the balance

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 2, 2025, tease Thomas Forrester's long-awaited return to Los Angeles, just in time for his parents’ upcoming wedding. Still, his focus quickly shifts to protecting Taylor and Ridge’s future from Brooke Logan.

Determined to draw a line, Thomas confronts Brooke directly, leaving her shaken as Katie watches from the sidelines. Li Finnegan, meanwhile, remains tormented by Luna Nozawa's reckless decisions, gambling everything to keep his granddaughter in line as the consequences of her actions lie ahead.

Elsewhere, questions arise about Paris Buckingham’s engagement to Thomas. With allegiances pushed to the limit and secrets poised to unravel, the Forrester, Logan, and Finnegan families' lives are on the line.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Thomas returns to Los Angeles

Thomas Forrester returns to Los Angeles after a spell out of town in Paris with Paris Buckingham and his son, Douglas.

His initial port of call is a reunion with his mother, Taylor Hayes, at her office. Taylor is overjoyed to see her son and hugs him tightly.

Thomas is pleased with Taylor and Ridge's engagement and is eagerly awaiting their wedding.

Nevertheless, he displays concern regarding Brooke Logan's arrival and presence since it might destroy his parents' plans. His return sets the stage for potential conflict with the Logans.

Brooke Logan faces a confrontation

Brooke Logan still insists on the idea that she and Ridge are meant to be together despite his upcoming wedding to Taylor.

As Brooke chats with Katie Logan in the office, Thomas bursts in to give her a stern warning.

He instructs Brooke to refrain from meddling in Ridge and Taylor's affair and makes it obvious that she needs to respect their limits.

Brooke pretty much says nothing throughout the fiery argument, but Katie experiences the whole confrontation.

Li Finnegan reprimands Luna

Luna Nozawa continues to face harsh consequences for her reckless behavior. Already under Sheila’s scrutiny, Luna now receives another reprimand from Li Finnegan.

Li scolds her granddaughter for sneaking out and creating further complications, unaware of the full extent of Luna’s actions with Will Spencer.

Li grows frustrated with Luna’s inability to follow rules and fears that her choices could have long-lasting repercussions for the family.

The strain between them continues to escalate, placing both Li and Luna in a difficult position as the truth threatens to come to light.

Will Spencer’s unease

Will Spencer remains unsettled following his troubling experience with the mystery girl who disguised herself as Electra Forrester. Though his evening with Electra appears to go smoothly, Will’s unease begins to show.

Electra is bound to pick up on his strange behavior, causing one to wonder how long their affair can last under the strain of this secret.

Will's conflict within himself puts tension in the narrative, indicating that his silence will not last long.

Paris Buckingham’s future is uncertain

Thomas’ return to Los Angeles also casts uncertainty over his relationship with Paris Buckingham. After leaving town with her and Douglas, Thomas now seems fully focused on his parents’ upcoming wedding and protecting Taylor from Brooke.

This shift in priorities raises questions about where Paris fits into his life going forward. With Thomas reimmersed in family drama, the future of his engagement to Paris may hang in the balance.

Whether Paris will return to Los Angeles for the wedding or reconsider her relationship with Thomas remains an open question as events unfold.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.