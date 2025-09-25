The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor urges Deacon to seek counseling, while Will struggles to explain Luna’s truth to Electra

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 26, 2025, reveal that emotional confrontations and difficult choices take center stage in Los Angeles. Deacon Sharpe reels from the revelation that Sheila kept Luna’s survival a secret, leaving him furious and searching for answers.

In his desperation, Deacon turns to Taylor Hayes, hoping she can provide the counseling and guidance he needs.

However, Taylor urges him to consider getting help from someone else, as she faces her own struggles in the wake of her split from Ridge.

Meanwhile, Electra Forrester finds herself devastated after Will Spencer’s confession about his night with Luna Nozawa and her unexpected pregnancy.

Will tries to salvage what’s left of his relationship, but Electra may not be willing to forgive him. The fallout threatens to alter relationships and test loyalties across the Forrester and Spencer families.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 26, 2025

Deacon confronts Sheila’s secret

Deacon Sharpe is shocked to learn that Sheila Sharpe has been keeping a secret from him regarding Luna Nozawa. Sheila had known all along that Luna was alive and even protected her by keeping her in hiding.

Luna has already caused multiple tragedies and hurt people across the town, and so Deacon is angry with Sheila for keeping this a secret. This betrayal by his wife makes him seek answers.

Deacon wonders if he can ever forgive Sheila and trust her again, because the foundation of their relationship has been violated.

Taylor urges Deacon to seek other counseling

Still grappling with his anger, Deacon turns to Taylor Hayes in search of professional help and guidance. Taylor listens but points out that he should consider another counselor.

Despite his pleas, she cites the complexity of the situation and her challenges following her split from Ridge Forrester.

However, Deacon convinces her to take him on as a patient. Taylor's hesitation underlines both her professional boundaries as well as the strain in Deacon's vulnerable emotional state.

Will tries to reach Electra

Over in town, Will Spencer tries to mend his relationship with Electra Forrester after revealing the truth about Luna.

He says that Luna preyed on him when he was drunk, resulting in a s*xual encounter that landed in pregnancy.

Though cautioned by her mother, Katie Logan, not to let the secret out, Will decides on truth, but the consequences are swift. Electra is heartbroken by the betrayal, particularly by her arch-nemesis.

Will tries desperately to clarify the situation and assure her that they can start anew, but she is bitterly hurt and torn.

Electra faces a breakup decision

Electra is left stunned by Will's admission and the revelation of Luna's pregnancy. Already grappling with the thought of him sleeping with Luna, the added burden of a child makes things more complicated.

Electra places blame on Will for his actions, even though he insists he did not betray her knowingly. The episode leaves her wondering if she can continue the relationship or if the damage has been done.

Will reacts to Luna’s ultrasound

Looking ahead, Will Spencer may experience a shift in perspective once Luna Nozawa begins her ultrasound appointments. Despite Katie Logan’s prediction that Luna will never become Will’s wife, Luna envisions a family future with him and their child.

While Will makes it clear his focus is only on the baby, his presence during medical appointments could spark unexpected feelings of paternal love.

This may mark the beginning of Will bonding with his unborn son or daughter, even if Luna misinterprets his involvement as support for her personally.

The ultrasound milestone could be the first step toward Will embracing fatherhood.

Bill and Katie reconnect through the Luna crisis

Bill Spencer and Katie Logan grow closer together as they deal with the consequences of Will Spencer's affair with Luna Nozawa.

Although Katie serves to calm Bill's more violent aspects, she is also adamant about stopping any extreme actions, including harming Luna or forcing her to have an abortion.

Their defense of Will together serves to strengthen their good chemistry and brings them back to reminiscing about their earlier relationship.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.