The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge restrains Thomas as Li lashes out at Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 16, 2025, reveal a tense episode as confrontations spiral out of control and shocking truths ripple through Los Angeles. Ridge Forrester steps in to protect Brooke Logan after Thomas Forrester’s fury boils over, leading to a physical altercation that forces Ridge to restrain his own son.

Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa continues facing the fallout of her deception, as Remy Pryce and his new boyfriend, Deke, struggle to understand her baffling request. The tension intensifies when Li Finnegan learns the truth about Luna’s actions, sparking a violent confrontation that leaves Luna fearing for her life.

Also, Deke’s debut stirs new questions about his background. With Ridge trying to keep his fractured family from crumbling further, the drama promises high-stakes fallout that will shape relationships across the canvas.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Ridge restrains Thomas after a heated outburst

Thomas flies off the handle when he finds out that Ridge and Brooke are already married. Continuing to hold Brooke responsible for ruining the life he had planned, Thomas's rage gets out of hand. The fight rages on until Thomas resorts to violence, prompting Ridge to intervene.

Ridge restrains Thomas to keep him from hurting Brooke and clearly states his son's actions are unacceptable. Ridge also ratifies his second marriage to Brooke, further infuriating Thomas. Although Ridge tells Thomas to get his emotions under control, the backlash illustrates just how broken down the family is, further isolating father and son from one another.

Li erupts at Luna in a violent confrontation

Li learns the shocking details of Luna’s deception, including her manipulation of Will. After giving Luna another chance and risking everything to save her, Li feels deeply betrayed by her actions. The situation reaches a boiling point when Li lashes out physically.

Gripping Luna by the neck, Li takes her fury to a dangerous level, leaving Luna terrified. Although Luna survives the encounter, the confrontation underscores just how far Li’s disappointment and anger have gone. The moment also raises questions about whether their relationship can ever be repaired.

Luna confides in Remy and Deke

Elsewhere, Luna continues to deal with the fallout of her choices. At Remy’s apartment, she tries to explain herself, but her vague story only adds to the confusion. Remy introduces Luna to his boyfriend, Deke, who has just made his debut on the canvas.

Luna makes a special request of both men, but they are left baffled by what she is asking from them. Their uncertainty suggests Luna’s actions are far from resolved and could create even more problems moving forward, leaving both men questioning how much they can trust her intentions.

Deke makes his debut

Tuesday’s episode also introduces Deke, who is connected to Remy and is pursuing a career in fashion. His arrival creates fresh dynamics as he is quickly drawn into Luna’s unfolding drama. Although Luna’s request leaves him and Remy puzzled, Deke’s presence sets the stage for new storylines in the days ahead.

With rumors surrounding his past and connections to long-standing characters, his premiere introduces another level of interest at a time when the Forrester family and those associated with them are already in the midst of great upheaval.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.