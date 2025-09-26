The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from September 29 to October 3, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 29, 2025, to October 3, 2025, set the stage for major shifts in love and loyalty across Los Angeles.

Relationships are pushed to their breaking points as Hope Logan faces a crucial decision that could end her engagement to Carter Walton and reignite her romance with Liam Spencer.

Simultaneously, Electra Forrester and Luna Nozawa's bitter dispute turns physical as Will Spencer becomes the center of attention.

Deacon Sharpe consults with Taylor Hayes as his own marriage to Sheila Sharpe disintegrates, raising questions about changing allegiances and unfinished business.

Meanwhile, Bill Spencer acts to safeguard Will's future as Luna insists on a role in his life.

Monday, September 29, 2025: Electra and Luna’s clash

The week kicks off with high drama as Electra has a confrontation with Luna about her pregnancy and obsession with Will.

Both of their feelings get out of control when Electra tells Luna she is ruining Will's life, resulting in an unexpected physical fight as Electra punches Luna.

The fight sets up questions about how far Electra will go to keep her relationship intact and if Luna's fixation will become hazardous.

In the meantime, Li directs her anger at Sheila, accusing her of the mess.

Sheila deflects, as her entire attention is on saving her marriage. Tensions are building, with more arguments and hard decisions to come.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025: Deacon turns to Taylor

Deacon turns to Taylor for support as he grapples with the failure of his marriage to Sheila and the deteriorating situation with Luna.

Taylor is reluctant to advise him, but Deacon presses on. Taylor agrees to listen and offer guidance, but she is wary of professional boundaries.

Meanwhile, Sheila ignores Li’s complaints and makes it clear that saving her marriage is her priority.

As Deacon pours out his emotions, he admits he will need all the help he can get, solidifying Taylor’s role in his next chapter.

Wednesday, October 1, 2025: Hope and Carter face the truth

Hope and Carter reach a pivotal moment in their relationship as Hope struggles with her lingering love for Liam. Carter starts to understand that her heart cannot totally be his, and this realization leaves him heartbroken.

In spite of his devotion, Carter reads the writing on the wall as Hope's connection to Liam still holds strong. Hope struggles with guilt at possibly hurting Carter's heart, but realizes a choice has to be made.

Carter finally encourages her to follow her heart, even if it means letting go.

Thursday, October 2, 2025: Liam’s reunion wish is granted

After Carter steps aside, Liam finally sees his dream of reuniting with Hope come true. Their daughter Beth plays a role in encouraging Liam to reconnect with her mother, further strengthening their family bond.

Hope realizes how much she wants to be with Liam again and embraces the possibility of rebuilding their relationship.

Meanwhile, Deacon continues confiding in Taylor, leaning on her support as his marriage to Sheila falters. This new connection raises concerns about blurred lines, though both try to keep things professional.

Elsewhere, Bill remains determined to protect Will from Luna’s manipulations, setting the stage for more conflict.

Friday, October 3, 2025: Finn learns shocking news

The week wraps up with Finn receiving updates about Luna and the pregnancy. Sheila may be the one to reveal the truth, exposing just how much danger Luna poses with her obsession over Will and the unborn child.

Finn is dazed as the disturbing tale unfolds, making him come to terms with what this entails for his patients and family.

Meanwhile, Will is devastated and considers a dramatic move to salvage his relationship with Electra, perhaps including a marriage proposal as proof that he is committed.

With Luna holding onto the hope of a family with Will, the new battle lines are set for what is to come.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.