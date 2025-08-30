The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from September 1 to 5, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 1, 2025, to September 5, 2025, tease a dramatic stretch filled with emotional confrontations, risky choices, and unexpected returns. Luna Nozawa continues pushing boundaries, drawing warnings from Sheila Carter Sharpe as her dangerous behavior threatens to spiral out of control.

Meanwhile, Will Spencer wrestles with guilt and confusion while trying to move forward with Electra Forrester, though secret admirer texts could complicate their budding romance.

Deacon Sharpe begins to notice Sheila’s suspicious disappearances, raising new doubts about her loyalty.

On the wedding front, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes forge ahead with their plans. Carter Walton pushes Hope Logan toward a quick elopement, setting up possible interference from Liam Spencer.

To top it off, Thomas Forrester makes his long-awaited return, promising to shake up family dynamics and issue warnings of his own.

Monday, September 1, 2025: Sheila Carter Sharpe’s warnings

Sheila Carter Sharpe faces a difficult start to the week as she tries again to get Luna Nozawa under control. Though appalled by Luna's stunt, Sheila does not out her but gives her warnings.

If she finds Luna's "secret admirer" texts to Will Spencer, she might tell her granddaughter she is going too far.

Nevertheless, Luna continues to be too confident that she has things under control. While Sheila thinks that she is doing this for her protection, her intervention might be empowering Luna's harmful decisions.

Tuesday, September 2, 2025: Will Spencer and Electra Forrester’s relationship strains

Will Spencer remains torn as he gets closer to Electra Forrester while silently haunted by his night with Luna.

Although Electra looks forward to being intimate with him, Will's recurring flashbacks of Luna could shadow the experience.

Things may get further out of hand if Electra sees Will's secret admirer messages and wonders what he is keeping from her and why.

Although Katie Logan tries to persuade Will to forget the mystery girl, Electra's suspicions could spread, putting pressure on their budding relationship before it even gets a chance to grow.

Wednesday, September 3, 2025: Deacon Sharpe’s growing suspicion

Deacon Sharpe starts paying attention to Sheila's strange behavior patterns halfway through the week, as she keeps vanishing from home and the restaurant with silly excuses.

Her constant disappearing act raises Deacon's suspicions, and he might question her on it.

Sheila can try to deflect by saying that she hangs out with Li Finnegan, something that would place Li in an awkward position if asked to vouch for her. Deacon's skepticism indicates that Sheila's activities with Luna will not remain secret for much longer.

Thursday, September 4, 2025: Ridge Forrester, Taylor Hayes, and wedding tensions

Ridge Forrester continues in his position as Carter Walton's best man, with Taylor Hayes capitalizing on the elopement idea. Embracing her own wedding plans, Taylor urges Ridge to marry her soon, wishing to establish a future with him in case Brooke Logan tries to get in the way once more.

Meanwhile, Brooke grapples with opposing emotions—hope that Ridge will come back to her but dread that his devotion to Taylor will cause him to recommit.

As Taylor rushes her wedding plans, the love triangle intensifies, with Ridge caught between obligation and unresolved feelings.

Friday, September 5: Hope Logan, Carter Walton, and Liam Spencer’s interruption

Hope Logan faces a major turning point as Carter Walton pushes for a quick elopement. Though Hope may feel pressured into agreeing, Liam Spencer is not ready to walk away.

Despite her rejection of his earlier advances, Liam continues to hold out hope for a reunion.

As the wedding approaches, Liam may make a last attempt to stop it, creating potential chaos for all involved. Additionally, Thomas Forrester’s return to Los Angeles could further complicate the situation.

Returning just in time for Ridge and Taylor’s wedding preparations, Thomas reunites with his mother and throws his full support behind their relationship.

He also directly confronts Brooke Logan, warning her not to interfere with his parents’ marriage ever again. His return adds fresh tension to the Forrester family and could also intersect with Hope’s wedding drama.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.