The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill and Will save Luna from Li’s attack as Brooke celebrates wedding bliss with Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 17, 2025, reveal intense drama as Bill and Will Spencer come to Luna Nozawa’s rescue during a life-threatening confrontation with Li Finnegan. After discovering Luna’s actions during the night of Will’s party, Li loses control and attempts to strangle her granddaughter, blaming Luna for taking advantage of Will.

Luna panics, but Bill and Will intervene just in time. They will pull Li away and prevent a potential tragedy, though Luna’s misdeeds may still land her in legal trouble.

At the same time, Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester become happy when Thomas Forrester accepts their reunion. Brooke and Ridge start trying to build a future together, in contrast to the issues surrounding the Spencer family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Li Finnegan attacks Luna Nozawa

After learning what Luna did the night of Will’s party, Li loses control and confronts her granddaughter. In a rage, she tries to strangle Luna, blaming her for taking advantage of Will. Luna panics and fights back, creating a tense and dangerous scene.

The moment shows the consequences of Luna’s manipulations. Fans can expect an intense scene full of high stakes and family drama.

Bill and Will come to the rescue

As Li continues her attack, Bill and Will intervene to save Luna. Their timely intervention prevents a potential tragedy, even against someone they believe has wronged them.

While they are furious with Luna’s actions, they understand the importance of preventing a fatal outcome. This moment also underscores the complexity of family loyalty, as the Spencer men struggle to balance justice with mercy while confronting Luna’s misdeeds.

Luna’s pregnancy test creates suspense

Meanwhile, Luna carries a pregnancy test in her bag. Though she has not yet seen the results, the test’s presence adds suspense, particularly if it is revealed during the confrontation.

Bill and Will's intrusion can also be motivated by the likelihood of a pregnancy. It could cause questions about Luna's future and motives. This sub-plot creates another tense layer, with audiences questioning if an affirmative outcome will have any effect on family life or add another layer of complication to Luna's life.

Brooke and Ridge celebrate wedding bliss

Contrary to the chaos of the Spencer family, Brooke and Ridge enjoy a moment of bliss. Thomas shows acceptance of their reunion, giving Brooke and Ridge a fleeting reprieve from the drama.

Their renewed relationship underscores the potential for stability and love in a life of chaos. The couple will enjoy their reunion while traversing the inevitable obstacles ahead, and fans can be sure of that.

Forrester family reactions and future challenges

The Forrester family also has its own emotions and adjustments to make with Brooke and Ridge's reunion. While Thomas is eager to keep moving forward, the other family members might still not be able to overcome the lingering emotions and unresolved matters. The episode paves the way for future drama, highlighting the fact that even happiness can be fleeting.

Beth may nudge Hope back to Liam

Beth Spencer could play a surprising role in her mother’s love life. The young girl admires Liam and clearly sees him as a hero, someone she wants around. While she thinks Carter is nice, he doesn’t give Hope the same happiness Liam once did. Beth may say something simple but powerful, like “You were happiest with Daddy,” sparking Hope to reflect on her past love.

Her observation could help Hope recognize the difference between her feelings for Liam and Carter, potentially nudging her toward Liam and giving him a chance for a romantic victory. Meanwhile, Carter may face the reality of Hope’s conflicted heart, adding tension to the ongoing love triangle.

Steffy may help Taylor move on

Steffy Forrester could take on a surprising role as her mother’s matchmaker. After Ridge broke Taylor’s heart again, Steffy may decide to fully support Taylor and help her move on.

She has watched Taylor get hurt too many times and may come to the conclusion that Ridge isn't going to change. Rather than attempting to reunite her parents, Steffy might be able to redirect Taylor towards another man.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.