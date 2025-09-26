The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings and goings in September 2025

Harrison Cone and Matthew Atkinson from The Bold and the Beautiful

Sinister twists threaten to usurp lives on The Bold and the Beautiful’s storyline as Luna wreaks havoc on the Spencer family. This also affects the Sharpe family as Deacon suspects Sheila to be a co-conspirator in her granddaughter’s evil run. Elsewhere, Forrester Creations is likely to land a new designer secretly connected to “stalker” Remy.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful is currently focusing on Luna’s sinister ploy and Brooke’s marriage with Ridge. After Brooke once again stole her fiancé, Taylor moved away from the Forrester family while Thomas reconciled with his father’s decision. A heartbroken Taylor was seen predicting a fallout between the couple.

Elsewhere, Luna’s pregnancy tests came out positive as she gloated to Bill about holding the Spencer family’s next generation. She irked both Bill and Katie by talking about building a happy family with Will and his baby. Katie dismissed Bill’s ideas of aborting the baby and of killing Luna off. Meanwhile, the long-running CBS soap saw Electra shaken by Will’s revelations.

The Bold and the Beautiful: All arrivals and departures in September 2025

With the Luna fiasco taking a surprising twist, a new arrival in the Sharpe family will give a new dimension to Forrester Creations’ office as well as Remy’s life. While Deacon rejoices the arrival of his son, so does Taylor Hayes. Thomas returned just in time to see his mother rejected by his father once again. However, September 2025 saw no departure from the plot.

New arrival on The Bold and the Beautiful plot

Harrison Cone as Deke Sharpe

September 16, 2025, saw a new character walk in on Luna and Remy at the latter’s apartment. He is soon introduced as Remy’s live-in boyfriend, Deke Sharpe, who refuses Remy to have any dealing with the murderer Luna.

Played by Harrison Cone, Deke was next seen vowing love and loyalty to Remy as he planned to work at Forrester Creations as a designer. However, Remy advised him to stay quiet about his personal life since Remy has recently returned from prison. Later, on September 24, 2025, Deke visited his father, Deacon, at his restaurant and revealed Luna’s status.

Returns on the soap’s storyline

Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester

September 2025 also saw the return of prodigal son, Thomas, after his break up with fiancée, Paris. He tried to push his father to stay loyal to his mother and go ahead with the wedding as planned, citing his need to find happiness in his family. As such, he was livid to learn that his father dumped his mother to marry Brooke.

As expected, The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw him blaming Brooke and charging into her. However, Ridge forbade him from attacking his wife and pointed out that Thomas must respect and value his father’s happiness. Moreover, as a grownup man Thomas should not tie his own issues with his father’s life. As such, Thomas reconciled and hugged Brooke.

Christian Weissman as Remy Pryce

Although Weissman debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2024, he had been absent from the active plot for a couple of months. He surprised the soap’s viewers on September 12, 2025, as Luna fled Li’s home to rush into a neighbor’s house. The said neighbor was revealed to be Remy, who was shocked to find the murderer alive.

As Luna begged for refuge in his flat, Remy extricated the issues afflicting the criminal. While he was seen reluctant to help Luna, his boyfriend arrived to shoo away the murderer. Remy was seen kissing his boyfriend, vowing his loyalty, and warning him to keep his identity a secret at Forrester Creations.

Jordyn Lynn Ariza as Beth Spencer

Beth was seen intermittently during Liam’s cancer scare and at the end of August 2025 when she tried to bring her parents together. September 2025 will find Beth sharing more screentime with her parents, Liam and Hope, as she demands they give her family time. Beth’s presence will be Liam’s excuse to reunite with Hope, derailing Carter’s romantic future.

Ashleigh Brewer as Ivy Forrester

Just like Jordyn’s Beth, Ashleigh’s Ivy was seen in August expressing her love for Liam. However, after the latter rejected her approach claiming to be in love with Hope, Ivy tried to convince Hope to get back with Liam. September 2025, saw Ivy sharing significant conversation with Electra about Will.

She encouraged Electra’s euphoria with her relationship. As Electra and Will’s romance sees a shocking turn, Ivy will continue to be Electra’s support on The Bold and the Beautiful storyline.

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to see Deke settle in on his new role as a designer on The Bold and the Beautiful.