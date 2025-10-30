The Amazing Race season 38: Who went home during episode 6?

Phil Keoghan (Image Via Getty)

Episode 6 of Season 38 of The Amazing Race aired on October 29, 2025. The episode was full of twists and turns and unexpected moments.

The episode brought teams fighting for the top spot while navigating a very important question: how much should one go out and help others when you are competing with each other?

The show is hosted by Phil Keoghan and features thirteen teams of two.

The participants will race around Europe to win $1,000,000 prize.

In Episode 6, titled The System Hacked Me, the Big Brother alums stayed up in Croatia and the end of the episode saw the elimination of the sister duo of Kristine and Rubina Bernabe.

The Amazing Race season 38: Tucker & Eric won their third leg in a row and Kristine & Rubina bid adieu to the game

Kristine Bernabe and Rubina Bernabe are the latest duo who were eliminated during The Amazing Race episode 6.

Kristine is 38 years old floral designer, whereas Rubina is a content creator.

Rubina is a Big Brother alum who had a significant presence in Big Brother season 26.

She managed to survive an extremely close call with the eviction and started a romance with Tucker Des Laurier on the show.

But their time on the show was cut short, and Rubina remained as one of the last remaining members of her alliance and finished in fourth place.

In episode 6 of The Amazing Race, there was a small shift in ranking on the leaderboard.

Tucker & Eric once again ended at the top and won their third leg in a row.

Jag & Jas Bains finished in the second spot.

Kyland & Taylor finished third after Taylor got upset in the Road Block when she misunderstood the instructions.

Episode 6 of The Amazing Race started off with Tucker & Eric getting a head start while all the other teams were filling out the bags of salt or pulling the buoys from the water and delivering oysters.

Jas & Jag struggled with stick shift cars as Tucker and Eric completed their Detour and took a lead.

During the Road Block, teams had to visit three locations and memorize facts about Croatia.

They had to come back and answer three questions but the twist to this was that the questions changed every time a player had to answer again.

This could be due to wrong answers or any other mistake that made you go back to the locations.

Tucker & Eric completed this one on their second attempt and went to Pit Stop.

At the bottom of this competition were Izzy & Paige, Jack & Chelsie and Kristine and Rubina.

The trainwreck alliance also faced an internal tiff in episode 6 of The Amazing Race.

Natalie & Stephanie worked together with Joseph & Adam to clear the Road Block.

While they smoothly answered the questions and cleared the challenge, things went haywire.

Natalie told the boys that they should go to their car and then come back and find them so that they can figure it out together.

This irritated Stephanie, who thought that it compromised their position on the leaderboard just for an alliance.

The final result was as follows:

Tucker & Eric won first place and a trip to Cairo, Egypt. Jas & Jag finished in second place. Kyland & Taylor came in the third spot after Taylor botched up at The Road Block. Natalie and Stephanie finished in fourth place. Joseph & Jack came in the fifth spot, thanks to the trainwreck alliance. Izzy and Paige finished in the bottom two after surviving the U-Turn last week. Kristine and Rubina came last and thus were eliminated.

