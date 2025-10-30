The Amazing Race season 38 episode 6 recap: Izzy & Paige seek revenge while Jas & Jag struggle to stay in the game

Phil Keoghan (Image Via Getty)

The Amazing Race season 38 episode 6 was the time to get back at one of the teams.

The Double U-Turn from last week left one team very unhappy.

These teams were Izzy and Paige vs. Jas and Jag.

Let us find out whether they were able to clap back in episode 6 of The Amazing Race, Season 38.

The Amazing Race season 38 episode 6: Phil Keoghan brings another challenge as teams face a tense race







The teams drove stick-shift cars to the next spot for the clue.

Tucker and Eric started and arrived at the next clue, which turned out to be a detour.

The teams then had to either Bag It Up or Pull it Up.

Jas and Jag were confused and upset because they drive semitrucks but didn’t know how to drive a stick shift.

Amid this, Tucker & Eric chose to Bag It Up, and Kyland & Taylor did Pull it Up.

Tucker and Eric started with the task, whereas Kyland & Taylor struggled on a boat.

The remaining teams were still trying to get to the Detour.

Tucker and Eric got ahead of everyone else and headed out to get their next clue.

Jas and Jag started their Detour, whereas Kyland and Taylor were still struggling with their boat.

Further in episode 6 of The Amazing Race season 38, Tucker & Eric reached their next clue, Road Block.

They had to visit three different locations that contained information about Croatia.

The teams had to come back and answer three questions regarding those facts. If they answer correctly, they would be able to get the clue; otherwise, they have to start all over again.

Eric got most of the answers right but failed in the final question and had to repeat the process.

He got all the answers right and proceeded to the next clue, which led them to the Pit Stop.

Jas and Jag had to redo their bags as one was done incorrectly.

Kyland and Taylor moved ahead to the Road Block.

Jack and Chelsie struggled with direction and driving, whereas Jas and Jag refilled their bags.

The team finally starts at this leg.

During the Road Block, Jas finally gets all his answers right after a bit of struggle.

Taylor, too, got the answers right after a bit of confusion and headed to the Pit Stop.

Natalie & Stephanie and Adam & Joseph work together to get ahead to the Pit Stop.

Finally, the last three teams, Jack & Chelsie, Izzy & Paige, and Christina & Rubina, struggled with the Bag it Up and Pull it Up tasks.

Izzy and Paige arrived at the approvals just before Jack and Chelsie, and moved ahead to the Roadblock.

Izzy asks Jack to team up and work together to clear the Roadblock, but he states that he is fine.

They try but fail on the first attempt.

Christina and Rubina lagged behind the rest, as they were the last to reach the Road Block.

Meanwhile, in episode 6 of The Amazing Race season 38, Izzy and Jack are able to answer the questions and move to the Pit Stop.

Rubina cleared the Road Block and headed to the Pit Stop, where they found they were the last team to check in and were hence eliminated from the race.

Tucker and Eric won first place, Jas and Jag finished second.

Kyland & Taylor took the third spot, and Natalie & Stephanie, Joseph & Adam, Jack & Chelsie, and Izzy & Paige were in fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh place, respectively.

Stay tuned for more such updates.