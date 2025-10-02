Texas store in Fredericksburg receives $250,000 retailer bonus for selling winning Powerball ticket

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 05: A newsstand in Manhattan advertises the latest Powerball Jackpot, now reaching $1.8 billion, on September 05, 2025, in New York City. Saturday night's drawing will follow no winners from Wednesday's $1.4 billion grand prize, Powerball said. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A store in Fredericksburg, Texas, is celebrating after receiving a significant bonus for selling a winning Powerball ticket tied to one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. Lottery officials confirmed that the retailer earned a $250,000 prize for issuing the lucky ticket that went on to secure part of the multibillion-dollar win.

​Store earns six-figure reward for selling ticket

The Texas Lottery announced that the Fredericksburg store was awarded a $250,000 retailer bonus, a standard incentive given to businesses that sell jackpot-winning tickets. The bonus comes at a time when the Powerball game continues to make headlines for producing record-breaking prizes.

While the identity of the jackpot-winning ticket holder remains private, the retailer’s recognition is part of the lottery’s practice of rewarding the vendors who play a role in distributing tickets.

Details of the winning draw

The winning ticket was associated with the recent $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot drawing. Some tickets from all over the United States matched the winning numbers, sharing the colossal prize.

One of them was the Fredericksburg ticket, which won a piece of the jackpot and the accompanying retailer bonus for the store. The winning numbers for that record drawing as announced by the officials were 1, 12, 18, 25, 42, and Powerball 7. The players in various states shared a portion of the record-breaking jackpot, with Texas being one of the fortunate places.

Retailer bonus program explained

Lottery officials stated that the $250,000 bonus paid out to the Fredericksburg shop is part of an overall incentive program. Through the program, the lottery commission pays cash bonuses to retailers who sell winning jackpot tickets.

The intention behind the bonuses is to emphasize the role played by neighborhood businesses in encouraging sales and citizen participation in the lottery.

They also receive commissions on each sold ticket, and this generates store revenue. The bonus incentive of a six-figure sum for a winning jackpot ticket is one of the most rewarding payouts possible for store owners under Texas Lottery policies.​

Impact of lottery sales

Texas is one of the 45 states in which the multi-state Powerball game is offered, in addition to Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ticket sales proceeds benefit public programs in the state, as well as education programs.

Each ticket is $2, with customers choosing five numbers between 1 and 69, as well as a red Powerball number between 1 and 26.

A ticket must match all six numbers to take the jackpot. There are secondary prizes, from $4 to $1 million, with multipliers if players have included the Power Play option.

With the record $1.8 billion prize now won, focus has turned to the future drawings. The Powerball jackpot remains to reset and swell with each drawing in which no ticket wins all six numbers.

Lottery officials advise winners to carefully check their tickets after every drawing and remind them that prizes are required to be claimed within 180 days, subject to state regulations.

Although few players win the jackpot, retailer incentives such as the one given in Fredericksburg indicate that local merchants gain as well when jackpot tickets are sold.

