Super Troopers 3 begins production with Brian Cox and Chace Crawford

The Broken Lizard team is back, as it's official that Super Troopers 3 is in the works. Jay Chandrashekhar (the director), who also stars in the film, is now all set to begin shooting for its second sequel by the end of this week.

The troopers joining the team again are Jay Chandrashekhar (Lieutenant Arcot "Thorny" Ramathorn), Kevin Heffernan (Rodney "Rod" Farva), Steve Lemme (MacIntyre "Mac" Womack), Paul Soter (Jeff Foster), and Erik Stolhanske (Robert "Rabbit" Roto). Along with them, the ‘’cantankerous’’ commander Brian Cox, aka John O’Hagen, is back with Marisa Coughlan as Chief Ursula Hanson.

Newcomer Chace Crawford, who plays the fan-favorite Deep in The Boys, is set to make an appearance as Baker Buchanan. Also on board for the third sequel are Andrew Dismukes and Nat Faxon (Captain Todd Markowski).

Confirmed release date has not been announced by the film’s distributor, Searchlight Pictures, and the plot line still remains under wraps. Director Jay Chandrasekhar shared his excitememt about the upcoming production with Variety, saying:

“Broken Lizard is excited to help bring the theatrical comedy back. To America, we say, ‘It’s mustache-growing time!’'

Everything we know so far about Super Troopers 3

As the goofy Vermont State Troopers are back to play their pranks instead of doing their actual jobs, the insiders have opened up about the same.

This time again, the scripting is done by the Broken Lizard team itself, and Searchlight President Matthew Greenfield spoke about the team in his statement. He said,

‘’Broken Lizard has been part of the Searchlight family for over two decades, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for another entry in the ‘Super Troopers’ saga.’’

He added,

“Super Troopers has a way of making the absurd feel inevitable, and we can’t wait to bring audiences along on another adventure with these characters who leave a trail of joy and laughter, wherever their patrols may take them.”

A quick recap of what Super Troopers is all about

This comedy film is all about a group of goofy state troopers in Spurbury, Vermont, who love pulling pranks and fooling around. Things get serious when they stumble upon a drug-smuggling case.

With the help of Ursula, an underappreciated dispatcher, the troopers uncover the truth and realize that the local police themselves are involved in the scam. The first sequel of the film was released in 2018, and it follows a plot where the troopers are sent to work in a new border area after the US and Canada swap some land. This brought them into conflict with Canadian Mounties and a corrupt mayor (played by Rob Lowe).

The first film, released in 2001, became a cult hit, earning $23.2 million at the box office. After being acquired by the Sundance Film Festival, the film was released by Fox Searchlight. The second film was made on a $13.5 million budget, which was largely funded through crowdfunding, and went on to gross $32 million.

All about the filmmaking group - Broken Lizard

The comedy troupe formed by five men in 1989 continues to make headlines even today. Before rebranding to Broken Lizard, they originally used ot work under the name Charred Goosebeak and involved members Jay Chandrashekhar, actor, writer, and director of most of their films, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske.

Apart from Super Troopers and Super Troopers 2, the other major works by this group include Puddle Cruiser (1996), Quasi, and Club Dread. They are known for turning low-budget films into cult sensations, and now they’re back at it, working on the production of Super Troopers 3.