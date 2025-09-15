"Stressful and anxiety-inducing" - Big Brother alum Taylor Hale comments on the Hamster Wheel of Death

Big Brother akum Taylor Hale (Image via Instagram/@thetaylormack)

With the unexpected twists and turns in Big Brother’s season 27, some of the former winners and houseguests have been sharing opinions on the new season. Former Big Brother season 24 winner Taylor Hale has recently had a candid chat session with host Julie Chen Moonves. Hale made history by becoming the first Black female to be crowned champion on the show. Taylor Hale also took home the prize for America's Favourite Houseguest, as she became the first person to win both the show and a cash prize of $800,000.

Since her big win, Hale has become a familiar face in the Big Brother universe as she later returned to compete on Big Brother Reindeer Games in 2023, where she was the runner-up. Hale hosts the bi-weekly Big Brother: Unlocked, where she teams up with former "Big Brother" winner Derrick Levasseur as the two discuss the show's current season. When asked about the Hamster Wheel of Death that led to a shocking elimination in season 27, the former winner called it:

“Stressful and anxiety-inducing”

Big Brother alum Taylor Hale gets candid about Rachel Reilly’s elimination

In an exclusive chat session with host Julie Chen Moonves, Taylor Hale got candid about how horrifying it was to watch the houseguest go through the familiar pain and terror. While calling it “fantastic entertainment”, Hale added it was not a good feeling to see someone like Rachel Reilly go out like that. The former Big Brother winner explained that, at the core, it is a social game, and although she called herself the “CEO of cheering”, it was disheartening to see Rachel go like that.

Julie Chen Moonves also asked Hale about her ongoing romance with Big Brother alum Kyland Young. While Taylor admitted that she was not prepared for this question, she also cleared the air by revealing that they are not currently dating. The two sparked dating rumors a while ago as Hale earlier revealed that she went on a single and unintentional date with Kyland back in August 2023. She further said that Kyland has always been a really great friend to her.

Big Brother alum Kyland Young addresses his past relationship with Taylor Hale

Big Brother alum Kyland Young and Taylor Hale sparked romance rumors a while ago. While talking about his former relationship with Taylor Hale, Big Brother's Kyland Young opened up about the kind of hate comments and trolling he had to face on social media. Young went on to post a long statement on X to address his past relationship with Taylor Hale, saying:

"I don't usually address random comments, especially when they're based on complete nonsense from people who don't know what they're talking about," Young says in the video. "But seeing real harm done to someone I care deeply about is unacceptable, so I wanted to set the record straight: Yes, Taylor and I dated, but except one mention of a single dinner about two years ago, we've kept things incredibly private."

Catch all the episodes of Big Brother season 27 exclusively on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates.