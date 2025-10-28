Star Wars: Visions Season 3: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Image via StarWars.com

‘’Presented through the lens of the world’s best anime creators,’’ Star Wars: Visions season 3 is back and is set to premiere on October 29, 2025, on Disney+. This animated anthology series, produced by Lucasfilm, features masterpieces of short films brought to life by different animation studios, each offering its own take on the Star Wars universe.

The release date of Star Wars: Visions season 3 was confirmed by the Visions executive producer, James Waugh, at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo. During the panel discussion, he revealed that the third volume will premiere on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Fans are even excited for the third volume, as some animated studios from the previous season are returning to continue their storylines, which were only featured in a single episode. According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Star Wars: Visions season 3 will bring back The Duel, The Village Bird, and also The Ninth Jedi’s sequel that was featured in the previous volumes.

The Duel’s sequel is titled in volume 3 as The Duel: Playback, The Village Bird’s sequel is The Lost Ones, and The Ninth Jedi’s sequel is renamed as The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope.

Produced by seven Japanese animation studios, the first season of Star Wars: Visions was released on September 22, 2021. Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G. and Science Saru collaborated to bring together nine animated episodes, each with its own unique creative touch.

For season 2, the studio houses from all over the world joined in to work with Lucasfilm. The studios represented include El Guiri from Spain, Cartoon Saloon from Ireland, Punkrobot from Chile, Aardman from the UK, Studio Mir from South Korea, Studio La Cachette from France, 88 Pictures from India, D’art Shtajio from Japan and Triggerfish from South Africa and Ireland. It was out on May 4, 2023.

Release date and episode count of Star Wars: Visions season 3 explored

Star Wars: Visions season 3 is set to premiere on October 29, 2025, on Disney+. Season 3 will consist of nine episodes. All the episodes will be dropped at once. To watch the show, viewers will need to subscribe to Disney+, where its monthly plan costs $9.99 (with ads) and its ad-free plan costs $15.99/month.

Here’s a complete breakdown and episode guide of Star Wars: Visions season 3:

Episode number Title Release date Created by Episode 1 The Duel: Payback October 29, 2025 Takanobu Mizuno Episode 2 The Lost Ones October 29, 2025 Hitoshi Haga Episode 3 The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope October 29, 2025 Naoyoshi Shiotani Episode 4 Yuko's Treasure October 29, 2025 Masaki Tachibana Episode 5 The Smuggler October 29, 2025 Masahiko Otsuka Episode 6 The Bounty Hunters October 29, 2025 Ken Yamamoto Episode 7 The Song of Four Wings October 29, 2025 Hiroyasu Kobayashi Episode 8 The Bird of Paradise October 29, 2025 Tadahiro Yoshihira Episode 9 Black October 29, 2025 Shinya Ohira

What to expect in Star Wars: Visions season 3

In the Duel sequel, fans can expect to witness Ronin, who will come face-to-face with The Grand Master, aka Jedi. To catch up on the first part of The Duel, watch episode 1 from season 1. Its synopsis reads (via Bleeding Cool),

‘’With the help of some unexpected allies, Ronin faces off against his greatest foe – a twisted Jedi known as the Grand Master who is bent on revenge.’’

The Lost Ones is a sequel to The Village Bird (season 1 episode 4). Its synopsis reads,

‘’After assisting refugees escape a natural disaster, an incognito F is forced to confront the ghosts of her past when their refugee ship is intercepted by the Empire.’’

The Ninth Jedi was episode 5 from season 1, which will have a sequel in its third volume. In this ‘’Kara encounters a seemingly abandoned ship,’’ and Jedi hunters are on her back to knock her down. Amidst hiding and escaping, Kara meets Teto in an abandoned ship.

The rest of the stories and new adventures will be revealed on October 29, when all episodes of Star Wars: Visions, Season 3, are released.