How many episodes are there in Star Wars: Visions season 3? Episode count and more

Star Wars: Visions season 3 is the latest installment of Disney’s animated anthology series that tells original, self-contained stories set within the Star Wars universe. It was released on October 29, 2025, and is available for streaming across the globe on Disney+.

The season comprises nine episodes, similar to the first two seasons, which were released in 2021 and 2023, respectively. The voice cast for Star Wars: Visions season 3 will include the likes of Anna Sawai, Freddie Highmore, George Takei, Harvey Guillen, Jodie Turner Smith, Judith Light, Simu Liu, Stephanie Hsu, and Steve Buscemi.

The individual episodes are created by different studios, providing them with their unique style. Like season 1, the episodes of season 3 will be created by Japanese anime studios, unlike season 2, which accommodated studios from across the globe. As such, 3 of the episodes will also continue on stories told in season 1, including The Duel, The Village Bride, and The Ninth Jedi.

Star Wars: Visions season 3 is produced by Flannery Huntley and Kanako Shirasaki. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, and Jacqui Lopez executive produce the series, alongside Justin Leach as co-executive producer. It is well appreciated by critics, scoring a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

All about Star Wars: Visions season 3 episodes



Star Wars: Visions season 3 has nine episodes, all of which were released simultaneously on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, for digital streaming on Disney+. Every episode is unique in its narrative and story telling style, being the creation of different studios under different directors. The detailed breakdown of each episode is listed as follows:

Episode 1: The Duel: Payback

Directed by Takanobu Mizuno and produced by Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA, the episode continues the story of a ronin from the first season, who gains some allies and faces off against the Grand Master, a twisted Jedi who is his greatest enemy and hell bent on revenge.

Episode 2: The Song of Four Wings

Animated by Project Studio Q, the Hiroyasu Kobayashi directorial tells of a princess-turned-rebel who protects a child from the Empire on a snowbound planet.

Episode 3: The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope

Another sequel to a season 1 episode, the episode is directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and is animated by Production I.G. It follows Kara, a young girl who has the force and is being pursued by Jedi Hunters across space. She comes across a seemingly abandoned ship that is taken care of by a mysterious droid.

Episode 4: The Bounty Hunters

Directed by Junichi Yamamoto and animated by WIT Studio, the episode centers around a rogue bounty hunter who accepts a gig for a shady industrialist. However, the task bears unexpected consequences for both her and her droid.

Episode 5: Yuko’s Treasure

Produced by Kinema Citrus Co., the Masaki Tachibana directorial has a sheltered orphan teaming up with a street rat kid to rescue his droid caregiver as well as find a treasure that was believed to have been long lost.

Episode 6: The Lost Ones

Yet another episode animated by Kinema Citrus Co., the Hitoshi Haga directorial follows an incognito F, who is forced to confront her past after she helps refugees escape a natural disaster. However, things turn a lot worse when the refugee ship is intercepted by the Empire. It is a sequel to The Village Bride episode from season 1.

Episodes 7: The Smuggler

Animated by Studio TRIGGER and helmed by Masahiko Otsuka, the episode tells the story of the titular smuggler who takes up a gig of rescuing a fugitive from the Empire for a good payday.

Episode 8: The Bird of Paradise

Directed by Tadahiro Yoshihira and produced by Polygon Pictures, the episode revolves around a Jedi Padawan with anger issues who loses her sight in battle. To overcome the temptations of joining the dark side in her rage, she is forced to undergo a series of spiritual trials.

Episode 9: BLACK

Animated by David Production and directed by Shinya Ohira, the episode takes place within the psyche of an Imperial trooper at the verge of defeat, where a battle between the past and present, life and death, and light and dark plays out.

