Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and What to Expect?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: (L-R) Anson Mount, Cillian O'Sullivan, Carol Kane, Babs Olusanmokun, Celia Rose Gooding and Ethan Peck attend the Tribeca Festival Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiere in NY at The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios on June 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount+)

The sci-fi action-drama series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues to deliver an exhilarating mix of exploration, mystery, and character-driven storytelling with its third and latest season. The most recent episode, Through the Lens of Time, may be one of the series’ best, blending horror, science fiction, and character drama into a tense and memorable hour.

As the halfway point of the season passes, anticipation is high for the next episode titled The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail, and the article further discusses in detail its release, cast, and a recap of everything that has happened so far.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds release details explored

The sci-fi action-drama series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 will release its next episode, titled The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail, on Thursday, August 13, 2025, continuing the season’s steady weekly rollout every Thursday. New episodes drop at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET on Paramount+, giving eager viewers the chance to watch as soon as they become available.

Paramount+ is the exclusive streaming home for the series in the United States, while Canadian viewers can watch on CTV Sci-Fi Channel or stream via Crave. In some international regions, Amazon Prime Video carries the series.

Given where Episode 5 left off - with ominous warnings and unresolved mysteries - the next chapter will likely have major implications for the season’s larger narrative.

The story so far and what to expect next

The sci-fi action-drama series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 has already ventured into diverse genres and tones, but Episode 5, Through the Lens of Time, was a standout. Written by Onitra Johnson and Davy Perez, and directed by Andi Armaganian, the episode took the crew to Vadia IX, where Dr. Korby and Nurse Chapel investigated an ancient site tied to a civilization rumored to have sought immortality. Alongside them were M’Benga, Ortegas, Uhura, and Dana Gamble, whose excitement to be part of the landing party quickly turned grim.

Inside the site, ominous messages, deadly alien parasites, and shifting chambers tested the team’s resourcefulness. A mysterious “sentry of eternal bridges” forced them to take a literal leap of faith, while Gamble’s possession by an alien entity led to violent consequences aboard the Enterprise. Although Pike ordered the planet contained, the episode’s closing moments suggested the threat may not be as contained as Starfleet hopes.

Episode 6 is expected to follow the fallout from these events. The dangerous entity introduced on Vadia IX could return, and the tension between Spock and Korby - heightened by philosophical differences - may grow more complicated. Chapel’s choices may come under scrutiny, while Uhura’s budding connection with Beto Ortegas could develop further. Many fans are also hoping to see the show return to Erica Ortegas’ storyline, which has been on hold since earlier in the season.

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds includes Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, and Ethan Peck as Spock. The list also includes Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. Joseph M’Benga. Additionally, Melissa Navia’s Erica Ortegas remains a fan favorite for her skill and wit, and Martin Quinn’s Montgomery “Scotty” Scott brings energy and ingenuity to the engineering team.

Together, this ensemble anchors the series’ blend of high-stakes adventures and personal storytelling, ensuring that each new episode feels both fresh and deeply rooted in Star Trek tradition.

With its strong writing, diverse genres, and a cast firing on all thrusters, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Episode 6 promises to be another exciting entry in a season that has already set a high bar.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.