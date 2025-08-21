What happened to the Jikaru in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3, Episode 7? Explained

The seventh episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3, titled “What Is Starfleet?”, takes a daring narrative approach by framing its story through a documentary filmed aboard the USS Enterprise. Directed by Sharon Lewis and written by Kathryn Lyn and Alan B. McElroy, the episode introduces filmmaker Umberto “Beto” Ortegas, the younger brother of Lieutenant Erica Ortegas.

Through his lens, viewers see Starfleet’s ideals and flaws examined with brutal honesty. Yet among the political and ethical questions raised, one heartbreaking subplot captures attention - the fate of the bioluminescent space creature known as the Jikaru.

The tragic fate of the Jikaru in Episode 7

Beto Ortegas’ documentary coincides with one of the Enterprise’s most morally complex missions. Captain Christopher Pike is ordered to intervene in the war between the Lutani and the Kasar. Complicating this already fraught mission is Lutani's attempt to weaponize the Jikaru - a mysterious, dragon-like creature capable of devastation on a massive scale.

At first, Starfleet’s mission is tactical: stop the Lutani from unleashing the Jikaru. However, the Enterprise crew soon discovers the truth - the Jikaru is not a mindless beast, but a sentient lifeform capable of thought and communication.

Lieutenant Spock and Nurse Christine Chapel both risk their lives in desperate attempts to reach the creature, sustaining serious injuries in the process.

In a devastating turn, the Jikaru makes its own choice as it is no longer willing to serve as a weapon for the Lutani. The creature takes its fate into its own hands, flying directly into a sun and ending its life, an act that leaves Pike and his crew traumatized. The mission to save the Jikaru ends in tragedy, as the Enterprise can only bear witness to its final act of defiance.

The Enterprise’s officers learn that their role is not simply to “save” or control other beings, but to respect their choices, even when those choices are heartbreaking.

Beto Ortega's documentary initially frames Starfleet as imperialistic, but the Jikaru’s narrative highlights the compassion and empathy of Pike’s crew. Even when faced with failure, their dedication to protecting life underscores Starfleet’s core mission.

An overview of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The sci-fi adventure-drama series is the 11th series in the Star Trek franchise and was created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. The cast for the series includes Anson Mount as Captain Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, alongside Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun.

Known for its return to the franchise’s classic episodic format, the series balances standalone adventures with character-driven storytelling that resonates with modern audiences.

The next episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3, titled Four-and-a-Half Vulcans, will premiere on Thursday, August 28, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States at 12 am PT/3 am ET. International audiences can access the series depending on local streaming partnerships, but Paramount+ remains the home platform for the franchise.

Future episodes will continue through September 2025, with a fourth season already in production for release in 2026.

