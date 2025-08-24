Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch © Netflix

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is set to release on October 14, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. This upcoming adult animated series is generating interest among gamers and anime lovers. Based on Tom Clancy’s iconic video game franchise, the show brings the operative Sam Fisher back to life in a new chapter. With Netflix and Ubisoft Film & Television joining forces, the series promises thrilling spy action with cinematic animation.

The story follows Sam Fisher as he is drawn out of retirement when a young operative in desperate need seeks his guidance. This pulls him back into the dangerous world of covert operations. So, fans can expect espionage, betrayal, and stealth-driven missions that to give a real feel for the video game series.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch looks like it will be one of the most interesting animated movies of 2025. It has a dark spy story, a voice cast, and the same people who made John Wick are in charge. With stealth action stories and Tom Clancy's world, fans can expect a lot more.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch premieres during fall 2025

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch will premiere on October 14, 2025. Fans can watch the series right on Netflix. In the US, a basic Netflix subscription with ads costs $6.99 a month, and a standard plan without ads costs $15.49 a month. The premium plan costs $22.99 per month for families and lets you stream in Ultra HD on multiple screens. When it comes out this fall, people will need an active subscription to watch the animated spy adventure.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch – What to Expect?

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch seems to have a blend of espionage, emotions, and high-stakes action. The series picks up with Sam Fisher, the legendary covert operative, who is reluctantly pulled back into service after the death of a comrade and the arrival of a new ally in need. This setup paves the way for a dark yet compelling narrative filled with betrayal, stealth missions, and personal stakes that fans of the video game franchise will instantly recognize.

The trailer teases a cinematic atmosphere. As soon as it opens with operatives tracking a target, it is followed by Sam Fisher’s iconic calm under pressure. Phrases like “You’re a hard man to reach, Sam Fisher” and “This mission is personal” highlight his complex motivations.

From explosions, sneaky takedowns, and a split-second infiltration scene that make it look like the show will have both action-packed and slow-moving espionage stories.

Ubisoft Film & Television made the movie, and Sun Creature did the animation. The visuals show moody lighting, sleek character designs, and smooth action choreography. Derek Kolstad, who made John Wick, is the lead writer and executive producer. This means that the dialogue will be sharp and the pacing will be fast.

New characters like Zinnia McKenna and Thunder add to the Splinter Cell universe outside of the games. They bring new dynamics to the story, along with old ones like Anna "Grim" Grímsdóttir. Overall, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch looks set to deliver a faithful yet innovative continuation of Tom Clancy’s world.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Cast and Characters

Liev Schreiber plays Sam Fisher, the tough field commander of Fourth Echelon, and is in charge of the movie. He will be joined by Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Zinnia McKenna, Janet Varney as Sam's trusted tech officer Anna "Grim" Grímsdóttir, and Joel Oulette as Thunder.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch will be available to watch on Netflix.

