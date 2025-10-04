WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment of $929.1 million. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

A South Shore resident has secured a $1 million prize after matching numbers in the latest Powerball drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was confirmed following the October drawing, which drew attention from thousands of players across the state hoping to land one of the game’s top prizes.

​Details of the Winning Ticket

The Massachusetts Lottery announced that the $1 million winning ticket was sold in the South Shore region. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers but did not include the red Powerball. Matching five white balls without the Powerball secures a $1 million prize, which is one of the largest secondary winnings available in the game.

Lottery officials have not disclosed the identity of the winner, as players are allowed to take time to claim their prize and may choose to remain anonymous, depending on state laws. The retailer that sold the winning ticket will also receive a bonus for its role in distributing the lucky ticket.

How Powerball Works

Powerball is one of the most extensively played lottery games in the United States, operating in 45 countries along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each ticket costs $2 and requires players to pick five figures between 1 and 69, plus one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

To win the jackpot, all six figures must match. Still, Powerball also offers a range of secondary prizes, similar to $1 million for five white balls and amounts ranging from$ 50,000 to$ 4, depending on how many figures are matched.

Players may also add the Power Play option for a fresh $1, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or indeed ten times, depending on the multiplier drawn.

​Broader Jackpot Context

The most recent drawing didn't have any jackpot winner, which means the grand prize has rolled over formerly again. The jackpot continues to climb, reaching hundreds of millions of dollars for future drawings.

This rollover system builds expectation as further players purchase tickets in expedients of securing the top prize. Although the$ 1 million prize isn't the jackpot, it's still a major palm that highlights the range of openings Powerball offers. Massachusetts Lottery officers verified that several other lower prizes were also won across the state.

Claiming Winnings

Winners of lower prizes can generally claim their plutocrat directly through authorized retailers, but larger prizes like the $1 million must be claimed at lottery services.

According to Massachusetts rules, winners generally have one time from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Still, finances are generally returned to the state and may be used to support public programs funded by the lottery if prizes go unclaimed within the allowed time.

The South Shore win adds another winner to Massachusetts’ long history with Powerball, where both large and small triumphs have passed regularly over time.

With the jackpot rolling over, players across the state are preparing for the next drawing to see if another original ticket holder will strike it big.