“He’s a snake” — Fans slam Kyle for lying to Claire about his kiss with Audra on The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless fans are enraged after Kyle lied to Claire about his kiss with Audra. The incident took place during a tense moment when Claire confronted Audra at Society. In a surprising turn of events, Audra claimed that Kyle had kissed her, which Kyle denied. As Claire wanted to know the truth, Kyle skirted the issue. Fans' disappointment was too quick, and they started questioning Kyle's integrity.

Kyle’s reluctance to reveal the full story of his kiss with Audra left many fans feeling betrayed. The conversation between Claire and Audra was explosive. Claire confronted Kyle to find out the real situation. Audra accused Kyle of lying, while Kyle tried to downplay the situation.





One fan, Marie Guenny, summed up the situation,

He’s a snake



A number of The Young and the Restless fans seem to dislike Kyle's actions. They feel that his actions were deceitful and manipulative. As the drama unfolds, fans express their disappointment in his dishonesty.





On August 7, 2025, Merri Mobley posted on Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers Facebook page,

Why did Kyle not tell Claire that they were kissing..they were laying in the bed kissing? I think it needed to be said. She kept asking what happened and he didn't tell her..why???



Another fan, Linda Lamanac Mines commented,

Audra will tell Clair

Another Y&R fan Dana Mackey mentioned,

I agree. He better tell her the whole truth. It’s the half truths that blow up.





Another Y&R fan Margaret Helmeczi commented,

Because he’s guilty of taking it too far with Audra , towel open mouth kissing.. he can’t admit to that , he’s such a dummy .. creeps me out.

A fan Kathie Thompson mentioned,

I think he told her enough. He had to go that far to get the truth out of Audra



Another fan Barb Stewart Pallarito stated,

Hes dumb. Should have told her everything

One fan Ra Nancy mentioned,

Exactly he lied

In the most recent episode of The Young and the Restless, things get worse between Kyle, Claire, and Audra. Fans are shocked by Kyle's lie. It all starts when Claire talks to Audra at Society. Audra says Kyle lied about their kiss by saying they were intimate, but Kyle strongly denies this. Claire is clearly upset and wants to know what happened, but Kyle keeps playing down the situation and won't tell her the whole truth about what happened with Audra.

The fact that Kyle won't be honest with Claire makes things worse. As Audra keeps pushing the idea that Kyle is hiding something, Claire starts to doubt her relationship with him. When Audra says that Kyle stayed in her room, the argument gets worse, making Claire doubt her even more. Kyle tries to defend himself by saying that Audra is just desperate, but Claire is starting to think more and more about what he is saying. Fans quickly took to social media to vent their anger. Many of them said Kyle should have been honest about the kiss.

In a different scene, Sally tells Audra the truth by recalling that Kyle might care about Claire more than she thinks. Even so, Audra is set on revealing Kyle's secrets and ending his relationship with Claire. At the end of the episode, Claire has to decide if she believes Kyle's account of what happened or Audra's.

The Young and the Restless episodes are available on CBS.