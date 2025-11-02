"Silence serves the oppressor" - 90 Day Fiancé star Tigerlily Abdelfattah breaks silence on alleged TLC removal over Gaza posts

Adnan and Tigerlily from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@tigerlilyabdelfattah)

Tigerlily Abdelfattah, star of 90 Day Fiancé, addressed rumors regarding her and her husband Adnan’s removal from the show following their social media posts about the Israel-Gaza conflict. On Wednesday, she wrote on Instagram,

“I am willing to take backlash for supporting Palestine. I don’t care if I’m targeted, cancelled, or denied work opportunities. Silence serves the oppressor. This face wasn’t made for genocide gloss.”

The couple, who appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 and are currently on Happily Ever After? Season 9, have not appeared in recent episodes, prompting speculation about their status on the network.

Tigerlily Abdelfattah addresses 90 Day Fiancé firing rumors amid her Israel-Gaza social media posts

Tigerlily and Adnan’s show appearances

Tigerlily and Adnan’s participation in Happily Ever After? Season 9 has included coverage of Adnan’s move to the United States, his request for Tigerlily to convert to Islam, and the birth of their child.

The couple appeared prominently in the first part of the season but have not been featured in later episodes or in the promotional teaser for the upcoming tell-all reunion scheduled for November 6, 2025.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans have raised questions about their absence. One comment on the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account asked where Tigerlily and Adnan were, suggesting they may have been "fired" from TLC.

TLC has not issued a statement confirming or denying the couple’s status.

Social media posts and public statements

Tigerlily and Adnan have posted about the Israel-Gaza conflict, which coincided with their absence from recent episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

On October 23, 2025, Tigerlily shared that she is choosing to take a firm stance on the situation, stating that while others are free to align with any side, she draws a “hard line” and refuses to associate with those who support violence or justify ethnic cleansing.

She emphasized that this is not a political matter but a matter of human lives, explaining that she does not sit beside acts of slaughter or casually engage with people who excuse such actions.

She further clarified that there is no neutral position in these circumstances, indicating that there is no middle ground when innocent children are being killed.

Tigerlily expressed that she avoids platforms or stages associated with the denial of these events and refuses to participate in appearances that ignore or downplay the suffering.

She also highlighted that she intentionally distances herself from financial or social benefits tied to such denial, describing her approach as one of careful separation and maintaining personal integrity. She added,

"This is a separation. A severing. To those still standing with Palestine — Not quietly, not performatively, but fully — Your loyalty is felt. Your presence is noted.”

Adnan also posted on social media, with Reddit users capturing an Instagram Story where he appeared to praise Hitler. Their activity has drawn online attention and coincided with questions about their reduced appearances in the season.

As of now, TLC has not released an official statement regarding the Abdelfattahs’ status on the network.

Their absence in the recent 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episodes and promotional materials remain unconfirmed, and fans are monitoring the show for further updates, including the upcoming reunion episodes.

Stay tuned for more updates.