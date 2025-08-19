“Should've communicated better”- America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys star Jimmy Johnson douses his grievances with Jerry Jones

Jimmy Johnson from America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys (Image via Getty)

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys premiered on August 19, 2025. It documented the Dallas Cowboys' story and how their owner, Jerry Jones, impacted their trajectory. A key member in the football team's history was Jimmy Johnson, the coach, who built the team after 1989 and made them win the 1992 and 1993 Super Bowls.

Soon after those two wins, Jimmy left the team because of his differences of opinion with Jerry Jones. Both Jerry and Jimmy had parted ways in the mid-90s because they felt like they weren't given enough credit for the work they did for the team's drastic change in performance.

However, decades later, the two decided to reconcile and talk it out. When they sat for a conversation, documented in episode 8 of the show, Jimmy said,

"We should've communicated better, we should've had more understanding of the other person's feelings".

Jimmy was then invited to the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor Induction 2023, where he was formally introduced and was asked to give a speech.

What happened when America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys stars Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones met years later?

Before Jerry got ready to see Jimmy in the docuseries, he said to the cameras that he thought that God wouldn't take them to places where they could right all their wrongs. But he would give them some "wherewithal to cut it short".

Jerry's daughter and the Dallas Cowboys' brand officer, Charlotte, told the cameras that she thought both Jerry and Jimmy now wondered why they took so long to sort their differences out. However, in hindsight, she could see exactly why it took so long for them to reconnect.

"Once you sit down together, you're great. And you air out your grievances and your challenges, then you appreciate each other," she added.

Jerry and Jimmy then traveled to meet each other, where they greeted each other with smiles on their faces and joy in their eyes. Jimmy told the cameras that they should have communicated better and should have tried to understand each other. Jerry told Jimmy he was "so inspirational" to him because of his intelligence and his skills.

Reflecting on their rift, Jerry told the cameras that he knew Jimmy's imperfections, and he knew his. But after they won the Golden Cup, he was liable to break it. Jimmy admitted in another confessional that it wasn't just Jerry's fault; they both messed things up.

"I don't know if we hadn't screwed it up, if it would have survived longer," Jimmy added.

Troy Aikman, a former player, told the cameras that he didn't know if they would have won more Super Bowls if Jimmy had stayed, but he knew that the team would've remained a strong contender. Michael Irvin said that he believed they would have won five Super Bowls in a row if Jimmy had stayed.

Jimmy was then invited to the 2023 Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor Induction, where he gave a speech and was cheered on by all the members of the football club. After Jimmy's speech, Jerry told the cameras that he couldn't think about doing something different.

So, he was going to continue doing what he did till the end. He came to understand that he couldn't have a coach who wasn't on the same page as him.

