Shelby man wins $100,000 Powerball prize after matching numbers in latest drawing

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: Powerball tickets are for sale on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payout of $929.1 million. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

​A man from Shelby, North Carolina, has won $100,000 in the latest Powerball drawing after his ticket matched several of the winning numbers. Lottery officials confirmed the prize this week, making it one of the larger recent wins in the state.

Winning ticket details

The winning ticket was purchased at a local convenience store in Shelby. According to lottery officials, the ticket matched four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball, which normally awards a $50,000 prize. Because the player had selected the Power Play option, the amount doubled to $100,000 based on the multiplier drawn that night.

The official winning numbers from the drawing were released shortly after the event. While no one matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, several players across the country, including the Shelby winner, secured secondary prizes.

​How Powerball works

Powerball is one of the largest lottery games in the United States and is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players select five white ball numbers and one red Powerball number. To win the jackpot, all six numbers must match the drawing.

Prizes are also awarded for partial matches. Matching five white balls without the Powerball wins $1 million, while smaller matches can award anywhere from $4 to $50,000. The Power Play option, chosen for an extra cost, multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five, or ten times, depending on the multiplier drawn.

​Claiming the $100,000 prize

Lottery officials confirmed that the Shelby man has collected his prize at the North Carolina Education Lottery office. As is the case with all winners, his name will not be released unless he decides to do so. More substantial prizes in the state have to be redeemed from lottery offices, not from local retailers.

Officials clarified that winnings are taxed at both the federal and state levels before the ultimate payout is given. Following normal withholdings, the Shelby winner will receive less than the full $100,000, but the prize is still one of the higher wins aside from a jackpot.

Powerball jackpots and rollovers

Though this $100,000 prize is substantial, the top Powerball jackpot itself keeps building. No one had all six winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, so the jackpot will carry over into Saturday's drawing. Officials place the top award at tens of millions of dollars higher, pending ticket sales.

It is this rollover system that enables Powerball jackpots to become record-breaking, sometimes hitting more than $1 billion. Even if the jackpot is not won, there are thousands of players nationwide who win smaller rewards each drawing.

Ticket sale proceeds in North Carolina go to fund education initiatives. Funds are applied to school building, teacher pay bonuses, and student scholarships, the North Carolina Education Lottery states.

Each ticket sold goes towards these programs that are paid for by the state, whether the ticket is a winner or not. In the meantime, the Shelby man's victory is added to the roster of recent North Carolina lottery wins. Players are being encouraged to double-check their tickets after every drawing because numerous smaller prizes go unclaimed.

The following Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, providing players with another opportunity at the increasing jackpot while smaller prizes are still waiting to be claimed nationwide.