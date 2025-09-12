7 popular celebrity couples engaged in 2025

A look at the seven popular celebrity couples who announced their engagements in 2025.

Numerous high-profile engagements took place this year and couples who have been discreetly developing their relationships have taken center stage. These are international celebrities who have made the decision to publicly commemorate fresh beginnings in the fields of sports, movies, fashion, and music.

2025 has been particularly significant for fans of famous couples. Engagement announcements have come from venues as large as stadiums with thousands of spectators and as small as rooftop dinners in Paris. Through interviews, social media posts or formal declarations, the couples in question have provided insight into the progression of their relationship in each case. Below are seven popular celebrity couples who got engaged in 2025 along with what we know of their stories.

Here are seven popular celebrity couples who have confirmed they are engaged in 2025:

1. Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

The actor known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings announced his engagement to Allison Hsu on May 11, 2025. The proposal took place in Paris. Liu shared the moment on Instagram, writing, “From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always.” Hsu replied simply, “Us forever.”

2. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

After years together, football star Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodríguez confirmed their engagement in August. Rodríguez shared a photo of a diamond ring with the caption (in Spanish), “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.” The couple have been together since about 2016, when Rodríguez worked at a Gucci store in Madrid.

3. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

In one of the most widely talked-about engagements of the year, singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce announced they were engaged in August. Swift posted photos of the proposal on Instagram with the playful caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

4. Normani and DK Metcalf

Pop artist Normani and NFL receiver DK Metcalf also became engaged in 2025. The proposal took place in March during a family gathering in Houston, and was confirmed publicly afterwards.

5. Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson

Reality TV personality Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson confirmed their engagement after Watson proposed in late August. The proposal happened in West Hollywood, before friends and family, and was shared in a statement by Saint John:

“This engagement is my testimony: you can rise from grief, reclaim your joy, and still find a love worthy of your ‘yes.’”

6. Talita von Furstenberg and Rocco Brignone

Talita von Furstenberg, the fashion designer and granddaughter of Diane von Furstenberg, and her longtime partner Rocco Brignone got engaged after nearly seven years of dating. The announcement came via social media, featuring the joyful moment of proposal.

7. Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow

In February 2025, model Winnie Harlow and NBA star Kyle Kuzma confirmed their engagement after their five-year long relationship. A romantic setting aboard a private plane was part of the proposal which was followed by a party in Turks & Caicos with family and friends.