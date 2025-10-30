Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet hints at the Chelsea conflict being a set up

Selling Sunset (Image via Netflix)

As the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset returned on Wednesday, October 29, fans were quick to notice that Mary and Chelsea are not on speaking terms.

Selling Sunset alum Mary Bonnet recently opened up about her feud with Chelsea Lazkani, while claiming that she feels the show producers tried to “facilitate a reaction from her amid issues with Chelsea Lazkani.”

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the television personality hinted at the fact that there was more to these situations that eventually didn’t cut. Mary Bonnet explained that there is a lot that was not on camera, as they cut it out.

Bonnet further admitted that while it was not amazing but she felt like she handled herself very well. The Selling Sunset star admitted to being very nervous, and she did not want to have that conversation.

“But there were a lot of things that happened that didn’t make the edit.”

Selling Sunset alum Mary Bonnet opens up about her fallout with Chelsea Lazkani

Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet said she knows that Chelsea is upset about her comment that “her skirt was too short at a work event.”

Mary also pointed out that she is the only one with whom Mary never had any issues.

Mary Bonnet and Chelsea Lazkani also argued at a group dinner where Brett Oppenheim had to step in. Chelsea was not pleased when Brett asked the producers to stop filming, as telling him on the show,

“You didn’t care about the cameras when we were getting your content.”

However, later in the season, Mary’s house was burglarised and Chelsea was seen sending her flowers and a note. Mary, however, had questions about the flower delivery.

She questioned whether producers gave Chelsea her address and told her about the robbery so she would react while they were filming.

“I don’t really know exactly what happened on that one. I disagree with what was said based on facts but I think some was working together on their side for that to happen,” “That wasn’t a normal way to go about things — and there’s no way she could have known [what happened]. So there was some work going on between the two of them.”

Mary Bonnet gets candid about her “space being violated in the house robbery

In the exclusive interview with US Weekly, Mary Bonnet opened up about how her space was violated in the house robbery.

The television star explained how she puts so much of herself out there, and she is one of the only girls who puts their relationship out there on the show where they film in her house, and she is open about all her private issues, which makes her house her haven. Mary further pointed out,

“Even with the camera crews, they’re not allowed in my office. They’re not allowed in my closet or my bedroom. Those things are just sacred spaces. For the robbery to happen, it was just an invasion.”

Stay tuned for more updates.