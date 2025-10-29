Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause reacts to Nicole Young’s comments about her late parents during tense dinner confrontation

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause attends Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic (Image via Getty)

Chrishell Stause addressed comments made by Nicole Young about her late parents during a tense dinner scene in the newest season of Selling Sunset.

The 44-year-old actor shared her reaction shortly after the season premiered, clarifying that Nicole “brings out the worst” in her. In an Instagram post, Stause wrote,

“The build-up clearly had to be condensed down. I didn’t bring the stupid drug thing up, but defended not lying, and it escalated from there. Information was shared with me by another cast member that I brought up in the heat of the moment that I shouldn’t have.”

The confrontation occurred at a dinner party where Chrishell addressed past allegations regarding Nicole’s alleged drug use.

Chrishell Stause responds to Nicole Young’s comments during the Selling Sunset dinner confrontation

Dinner party confrontation

The scene that drew attention involved Chrishell confronting Nicole about accusations related to drug use. Nicole responded by referencing Chrishell’s parents, saying,

“Honey, you’re confusing me with your parents, OK? You seem to be obsessed with drugs.”

Other cast members commented on the interaction, indicating that Nicole’s remark crossed a boundary.

Nicole defended her statement on the show, explaining that Chrishell had previously talked about her parents being "addicts," and that she believed it was acceptable for her to respond by referencing Chrishell’s comments about her parents.

The episode shows Nicole being temporarily dismissed from The Oppenheim Group office by Jason Oppenheim, though she returned later to inform Mary Bonnet about her move to Nashville.

Chrishell addressed the impact of the confrontation on her perspective regarding her parents. In the Instagram post, she stated,

“I want to dedicate this season to my parents. Because of what was said, they are brought up in every interview that I do. They were such bad asses, and would be very proud of me. (Yes even after this dinner).”

Her adoptive father, Jeff, passed away in April 2019, and her mother, Ranae, died in July 2020 after battling lung cancer.

Pre-filming tensions

Prior to filming Season 9, Us Weekly reported that production had paused to address conflicts between Nicole and Chrishell. Nicole stated,

“I have absolutely not been fired from the cast but they chose to pause my filming schedule until next week in order to protect me from situations on set that had become very contentious.”

Nicole said she was still debating whether to continue filming in this type of "environment" due to conflicts on set and perceived double standards.

She also emphasized that her involvement with the show does not define her personal life or identity, noting that in the real world, her life and personality cannot be edited or misconstrued to portray her negatively.

Nicole Young’s perspective

Nicole Young addressed her approach to the confrontation in an interview with Tudum by Netflix. She described the scene at Amanza’s Friendsgiving dinner, explaining that as soon as Emma and Chrishell entered, a "dark cloud" seemed to affect the atmosphere and change the vibe immediately.

Regarding Chrishell’s comments about her parents, Nicole said,

“Chrishell talked about her parents having struggled with drug addiction [during] her childhood. It was an aha moment for me, because it was like, ‘This seems like maybe her obsession with drugs has nothing to do with me. This might just be some unresolved, deep-seated issues from childhood.’”

Nicole added that she maintained her position during the exchange, emphasizing that she was determined to "stand up for herself" and not be silenced.

Regarding her professional status, she clarified that she was never officially fired from The Oppenheim Group.

Currently, Nicole is preparing to move to Nashville to be closer to her husband’s family while continuing her real estate career, noting that Nashville will be her new priority but not a complete departure from LA real estate.

