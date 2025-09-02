Screening descends into chaos after man allegedly possessed watching The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites screenings briefly turned chaotic after a man appeared to convulse inside a South Texas theater, prompting staff to step in as nearby viewers backed away. In the original Instagram reel posted by @jetlaggworld, ushers lean over the moviegoer and try to talk him down while he makes a repeated, rising wail- “waaa”, that the caption frames as “possession.” There is no on-camera medical determination, and the “possession” claim remains unverified at press time.

The incident arrived amid unusual pre-show rituals tied to The Conjuring: Last Rites. Days earlier, a bishop blessed audiences with holy water and prayer cards at Cinemark Pharr Town Center & XD in the Rio Grande Valley, a one-night activation the outlet reported was arranged for select fan screenings. The studio has not commented on the reel itself. This article breaks down what the reel shows, the blessing event that sets the mood, and how the internet is processing a moment that, intentionally or not, keeps The Conjuring: Last Rites at the center of conversation.

What the viral reel shows and what isn’t confirmed yet

The reel from @jetlaggworld shows staff attending to a man slumped in a recliner, speaking to him as he emits an inhuman-sounding, incrementally louder “waaa.” The captions allege “possession,” but there is no visible medical assessment in the clip. Viewers should treat the incident as “alleged” and avoid diagnosing.

As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated May 6, 2025, star Patrick Wilson, who plays Ed Warren in the franchise, stated,

“"It was more a murder mystery, really like a true crime. This really felt like a proper ending to get back to the heart of the franchise, the family of it all.”

Marketed as the final film in The Conjuring franchise, The Conjuring: Last Rites may lean on intense horror imagery and sound design that some viewers believe could explain the intense reactions at select screenings. Either way, excitement among horror fans is surging.

At the time of writing, neither the theater nor the studio has issued an official statement clarifying what happened. Local coverage ties recent preview activity for The Conjuring: Last Rites to the Cinemark Pharr Town Center & XD location in the Rio Grande Valley.

A brief note for readers: real medical emergencies in cinemas can include panic attacks or seizures. Venues follow safety protocols, and speculation can harm the people involved.

The Conjuring: Last Rites: Ambiance and marketing

Sources documented a bishop greeting The Conjuring: Last Rites audiences, sprinkling holy water, and handing out St. Michael prayer cards at the Cinemark Pharr Town Center & XD. Staff told the outlet the blessing night was a one-off. The bishop posted that he was invited to Miami and McAllen screenings.

To frame the film’s stakes with the makers’ own words: as per the Entertainment Weekly report dated May 6, 2025, director Michael Chaves remarked,

“I felt strongly that the biggest, most emotional story we could tell was the most personal story.”

In the same Entertainment Weekly report, producer James Wan stated,

“The beating heart of this franchise is Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson playing Ed and Lorraine.”

These quotes underline why The Conjuring: Last Rites leans into faith, family, and emotion, even as surrounding theatrics risk reading like promo.

Netizens react with fear, faith, and “marketing stunt” jokes

Commenters under the @jetlaggworld reel split into familiar camps. One top-liked reaction with over 16K likes read,

“Marketing stunts going crazy,”

Reflecting skepticism that the The Conjuring: Last Rites moment was organic. Another cited James 4:7- a biblical verse, using scripture as a lens for what they believed they were seeing. A third insisted Hollywood “dwells in dark magic”, an unfounded claim that circulated in the thread. It read,

"If you know anything about Hollywood , they definitely dwell in dark magic. Not even saying that this is "real". But making you think it's not benefits them"

Others posted long chains of laughing-crying emojis, implying viewers saw performance over peril. These are representative samples of public reactions, not verified facts about the incident. From New Line Cinema with The Safran Company and Atomic Monster, The Conjuring: Last Rites is directed by Michael Chaves and opens in theaters September 5, 2025, via Warner Bros. Pictures. The plot follows Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) on a final case inspired by the Pennsylvania “Smurl haunting,” drawing them back from the brink of retirement to confront a malevolent presence.

