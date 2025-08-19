Complete cast breakdown of The Conjuring: Last Rites - Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

A scene from The Conjuring: Last Rites (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros)

The Conjuring: Last Rites is an upcoming supernatural horror film, written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The movie was directed by Michael Chaves. The film is based on an original story by Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan, inspired by the real 1986 haunting of the Smurl family investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren in Pennsylvania. It is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States on September 5, 2025.

The story follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are re-played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, as they come out of retirement to look into the horrifying case of the Smurl family. The family has spent more than a year dealing with supernatural hostility, violent disruptions, and demonic attacks. After the Warrens discover that there are several ghosts present, including a demon, they engage in a terrifying struggle to reclaim their house.

Their daughter Judy Warren (played by Mia Tomlinson) now exhibits developing psychic powers, and they are joined by her boyfriend Tony Spera (Ben Hardy). Some members of the cast portray the children of Janet and Jack Smurl, played by Rebecca Calder and Elliot Cowan.

The Conjuring: Last Rites was mostly shot in the United Kingdom, with filming taking place in London and Hertfordshire. Sites like as Knebworth Park and a re-created "Warren house" that was intended to resemble the famous Warren investigations were used.

Meet the cast member of The Conjuring: Last Rites

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

In The Conjuring: Last Rites, Vera Farmiga reprises her role as Lorraine Warren, a clairvoyant and trance medium. She is also the loving spouse of Ed Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson. Lorraine supports Ed—who is a researcher of the paranormal—in exploring the frightening case of the Smurl family’s haunting. Her psychic sensitivity, inherited by their daughter Judy Warren, anchors the family’s emotional journey and battle against demonic threats.

American actress Vera Farmiga began her professional acting career on stage and was nominated for an Academy Award and other accolades. Some of her famous work are Boots (2025), Ezra (2023), and Origin (2023).

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Patrick Wilson portrays Ed Warren in The Conjuring: Last Rites, a renowned demonologist, author, and paranormal investigator. He is extremely loyal to his wife, Lorraine Warren—played by Vera Farmiga—and together, they are pulled out of retirement to help the Smurl family, who suffered a terrible and terrifying haunting in Pennsylvania, ominously probing demonic entities within their home.

American actor Patrick Wilson received nominations for two Tony Awards for his roles in The Full Monty (2000–2001) and Oklahoma! (2002). In 2003, he co-starred in the HBO miniseries Angels in America, for which he received both a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination. Some of his recent works are Millers in Marriage (2024) ,and The Nun II (2023).

Mia Tomlinson as Judy Warren

Mia Tomlinson portrays Judy Warrenin the movie, Ed and Lorraine Warren's adult daughter, who serves as a pivotal emotional fulcrum throughout the narrative. She shares the psychic sensitivity that her mother inherited, which makes Lorraine more protective as they deal with their last haunting together. Additionally, Judy and Tony Spera are romantically connected, which adds a moving family dimension to the story.

English actress Mia Tomlinson was born on May 31, 1995. She is known for her roles in The Beast Must Die (2020-21) and The Lost Pirate Kingdom (2021).

Ben Hardy as Tony Spera

In The Conjuring: Last Rites, Ben Hardy plays Tony Spera, who is the lover and future spouse of Judy Warren, presenting himself as Ed and Lorraine Warren's son-in-law. Tony enters the paranormal realm of the Warren family and gives viewers a fresh viewpoint, especially when he stands by Judy and is ready to carry on their heritage.

English actor Ben Hardy, known for his work in films such as Love at First Sight (2023), Unicorns (2023), and Pixie (2020).

Supporting cast of The Conjuring: Last Rites

The movie features a talented ensemble of actors in supporting roles, some of whom are listed as follows:

John Brotherton as Brad Hamilton

Rebecca Calder as Janet Smurl

Madison Lawlor as Young Lorraine

Steve Coulter as Father Gordon

Jemma Churchill as Secretary

Leigh Jones as Abner

Guy Oliver-Watts as Doctor

