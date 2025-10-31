Scream 7 trailer breakdown: New Ghostface returns to terrorise Neve Campbell’s family in the upcoming slasher film

In the ever-evolving world of horror franchises, Scream 7 stands out as both a nostalgic return and a fresh start. The film continues the legacy of Wes Craven’s iconic slasher saga, with Kevin Williamson serving as the director, and written by Guy Busick from a story by James Vanderbilt.

The story focuses on Sidney’s family life and the generational trauma tied to Ghostface’s legacy. The installment feels both like a homecoming and a reset for the long-running horror series.

The trailer: Ghostface’s new hunt targets Sidney’s family

Paramount’s first look at Scream 7 wastes no time dialing up the tension. The trailer opens with newcomer Michelle Randolph’s character answering a late-night call — and, of course, it’s Ghostface on the other end.

What starts as a quiet moment quickly turns deadly, teasing what may be the film’s opening kill scene.

The focus soon shifts to Sidney Prescott, who appears to have found peace in a small town with her husband, Mark Evans (Joel McHale), and their daughter, Tatum Evans (Isabel May).

But peace doesn’t last long. The phone rings, and Ghostface’s voice taunts Sidney, indicating he knows where she has moved to with her daughter:

“Hello, Sidney. Did you miss me? Nice little town you found, you and your pretty daughter. Reminds me of where we grew up.”

From there, the trailer becomes a whirlwind of familiar faces and masked chaos. Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers is determined to unmask the killer, while brief flashes hint at returning Ghostfaces Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) and Roman Bridger (Scott Foley).

Notably, Ghostface’s attacks appear far more personal this time, targeting Sidney’s daughter in a twisted homage to the friend she lost decades ago. The trailer ends on a chilling note:

“This is gonna be fun,” a distorted voice declares, just before the screen cuts to black.

Everything we know so far about Scream 7

Behind the scenes, Scream 7 has had one of the most talked-about developments in modern horror. After directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett departed, the project went through a complete creative overhaul.

Christopher Landon had briefly joined as director but later exited after the departures of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Both Barrera and Ortega had key roles in the previous two installments.

Eventually, Kevin Williamson returned to take full control of the franchise he helped create.

The returning cast includes Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. New additions include Isabel May as Sidney’s daughter and Joel McHale as her husband.

Several franchise veterans, Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley among them, have also been confirmed, though their roles remain secretive.

Set to release in theaters on February 27, 2026, in the United States via Paramount Pictures, Scream 7 is positioned as both a continuation and reinvention.

According to Neve Campbell, this installment explores “how Sidney’s past affects the way she raises her family,” adding that it’s “more about fear as an inheritance than a fight for survival.”

For long-time fans and newcomers alike, Scream 7 promises the perfect balance of nostalgia and fresh terror—proof that even after nearly three decades, the Scream legacy is far from over.