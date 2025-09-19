Type keyword(s) to search

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Reasonable Doubt Season 3: it premieres with two episodes on Thursday, September 18, 2025 (Episodes 1 & 2), then drops one new episode every Thursday after.
posted by Sudipta Sinha
Friday 9/19/2025 at 5:47AM EDT
  • A scene from Reasonable Doubt season 3 (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)
    The legal drama Reasonable Doubt, created and helmed by Raamla Mohamed, is set to return for a third season. The series follows brilliant Los Angeles defense attorney Jax Stewart as she navigates explosive legal battles and complex personal relationships. Reasonable Doubt Season 3 premieres in the United States on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the first two episodes dropping simultaneously at Midnight ET / 9:00 p.m. PT on Hulu.

    Emayatzy Corinealdi stars in Reasonable Doubt as Jax Stewart, a high-powered criminal defense attorney whose personal life often collides with her professional challenges. McKinley Freeman portrays Jax's husband, Lewis Stewart, who is attempting to mend their relationship while coping with the consequences of his previous transgressions. Tim Jo stars as Daniel Kim, Jax's go-to investigator who works for her at her firm.

    Jax also works closely with Krystal Walters, played by Angela Grovey, at her legal office. Joseph Sikora plays Bill Sterling, a driven attorney hoping to get to partner-track at Jax's firm. Kyle Bary plays Ozzie Edwards, a former child star whose legal issues play a major role in the plot of the season.

    Release schedule of Reasonable Doubt season 3

    Reasonable Doubt Season 3 is slated for a dual episode premiere on Hulu in the US on Thursday, September 18, 2025. After that, new episodes will follow weekly on the platform on Thursdays. The season comprises 10 episodes in total. Internationally, the series will be available for streaming on Disney+ in regions where Hulu isn’t available.

    Episode No.

    Episode Name

    Release Date

    1

    Feelin’ It

    Thursday, September 18, 2025

    2

    A Million and One Questions

    Thursday, September 18, 2025

    3

    Run This Town

    		 Thursday, September 25, 2025

    4

    Friend of For

    		 Thursday, October 02, 2025

    5

    Threat

    Thursday, October 09, 2025

    6

    No Church in the Wild

    Thursday, October 16,  2025

    7

    Lost One

    Thursday, October 23, 2025

    8

    Ignorant Sh*t

    Thursday, October 30, 2025

    9

    D’Evils

    Thursday, November 06, 2025

    10

    On to the Next One

    Thursday, November 13, 2025


    The premiere timings of Reasonable Doubt Season 3 Episodes 1 & 2 across the various time zones are detailed in the following table:

    Region

    Release Date

    Time

    Pacific Time 

    September 18, 2025

    9 PM

    Eastern Time

    September 19, 2025

    12 AM

    British Summer Time

    September 19, 2025    

    5 AM

    Central European Time

    September 19, 2025    

    6 AM

    Eastern European Time

    September 19, 2025    

    6 AM

    Indian Standard Time

    September 19, 2025    

    9:30 AM

    Japan Standard Time

    September 19, 2025    

    1 PM

     

    Exploring the plot of Reasonable Doubt 

    Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt picks up with Jax Stewart, the tough and brilliant criminal defense attorney, back in court once again facing high-stakes legal and personal turmoil. Jax, who recently recovered from a fatal affair and a ferocious fight to spare a friend from a life sentence, is yearning for stability and professional challenge.

    She starts her comeback journey when she takes on a celebrity case defending Ozzie Edwards, a former child star who is accused of a terrible crime and whose entourage and secrets make matters more complicated. In the meantime, Toni Holley feels she can hold Lewis and her responsible for his adultery and the terrible death of his kid, which has put strain on their marriage.

    Professionally, Jax has tense relationships at her firm, particularly with Bill Sterling, a dynamic colleague whose ambition puts Jax's position in jeopardy. Throughout the season, emotional decisions — betrayals, moral lapses, and familial trauma — reflect courtroom rulings, and Jax comes to the realization that, when the personal cost is high, winning isn't always enough.

    Where to Watch Reasonable Doubt season 3

    Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt is available for American viewers to stream exclusively on Hulu.

    Hulu’s basic “With Ads” on-demand plan costs $9.99/month and gives you full access to Hulu’s streaming library. The $18.99/month "No Ads" option eliminates the majority of advertisements for those who want fewer disruptions, while some shows may still have short ad breaks. The ad-supported plan also has an annual option for $99.99, which is a more economical option than paying monthly.

    Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.


     

