Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

A scene from Reasonable Doubt season 3 (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

The legal drama Reasonable Doubt, created and helmed by Raamla Mohamed, is set to return for a third season. The series follows brilliant Los Angeles defense attorney Jax Stewart as she navigates explosive legal battles and complex personal relationships. Reasonable Doubt Season 3 premieres in the United States on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the first two episodes dropping simultaneously at Midnight ET / 9:00 p.m. PT on Hulu.

Emayatzy Corinealdi stars in Reasonable Doubt as Jax Stewart, a high-powered criminal defense attorney whose personal life often collides with her professional challenges. McKinley Freeman portrays Jax's husband, Lewis Stewart, who is attempting to mend their relationship while coping with the consequences of his previous transgressions. Tim Jo stars as Daniel Kim, Jax's go-to investigator who works for her at her firm.

Jax also works closely with Krystal Walters, played by Angela Grovey, at her legal office. Joseph Sikora plays Bill Sterling, a driven attorney hoping to get to partner-track at Jax's firm. Kyle Bary plays Ozzie Edwards, a former child star whose legal issues play a major role in the plot of the season.

Release schedule of Reasonable Doubt season 3

Reasonable Doubt Season 3 is slated for a dual episode premiere on Hulu in the US on Thursday, September 18, 2025. After that, new episodes will follow weekly on the platform on Thursdays. The season comprises 10 episodes in total. Internationally, the series will be available for streaming on Disney+ in regions where Hulu isn’t available.

Episode No. Episode Name Release Date 1 Feelin’ It Thursday, September 18, 2025 2 A Million and One Questions Thursday, September 18, 2025 3 Run This Town Thursday, September 25, 2025 4 Friend of For Thursday, October 02, 2025 5 Threat Thursday, October 09, 2025 6 No Church in the Wild Thursday, October 16, 2025 7 Lost One Thursday, October 23, 2025 8 Ignorant Sh*t Thursday, October 30, 2025 9 D’Evils Thursday, November 06, 2025 10 On to the Next One Thursday, November 13, 2025



The premiere timings of Reasonable Doubt Season 3 Episodes 1 & 2 across the various time zones are detailed in the following table:

Region Release Date Time Pacific Time September 18, 2025 9 PM Eastern Time September 19, 2025 12 AM British Summer Time September 19, 2025 5 AM Central European Time September 19, 2025 6 AM Eastern European Time September 19, 2025 6 AM Indian Standard Time September 19, 2025 9:30 AM Japan Standard Time September 19, 2025 1 PM

Exploring the plot of Reasonable Doubt

Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt picks up with Jax Stewart, the tough and brilliant criminal defense attorney, back in court once again facing high-stakes legal and personal turmoil. Jax, who recently recovered from a fatal affair and a ferocious fight to spare a friend from a life sentence, is yearning for stability and professional challenge.

She starts her comeback journey when she takes on a celebrity case defending Ozzie Edwards, a former child star who is accused of a terrible crime and whose entourage and secrets make matters more complicated. In the meantime, Toni Holley feels she can hold Lewis and her responsible for his adultery and the terrible death of his kid, which has put strain on their marriage.

Professionally, Jax has tense relationships at her firm, particularly with Bill Sterling, a dynamic colleague whose ambition puts Jax's position in jeopardy. Throughout the season, emotional decisions — betrayals, moral lapses, and familial trauma — reflect courtroom rulings, and Jax comes to the realization that, when the personal cost is high, winning isn't always enough.

Where to Watch Reasonable Doubt season 3

Season 3 of Reasonable Doubt is available for American viewers to stream exclusively on Hulu.

Hulu’s basic “With Ads” on-demand plan costs $9.99/month and gives you full access to Hulu’s streaming library. The $18.99/month "No Ads" option eliminates the majority of advertisements for those who want fewer disruptions, while some shows may still have short ad breaks. The ad-supported plan also has an annual option for $99.99, which is a more economical option than paying monthly.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.



