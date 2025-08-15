Rachel Recchia reveals she’s retired from dating shows but is open to other reality TV formats

Rachel Recchia from Perfect Match (Image via Instagram @pilot.rachel)

Perfect Match Season 3 star Rachel Recchia has confirmed she is stepping away from dating shows after her recent appearance on the Netflix series.

In an exclusive interview with Parade magazine on August 15, 2025, the former Bachelor lead spoke about her dating life, her future on reality TV, and her experience reuniting with her ex, Clayton Echard, on screen.

Recchia revealed she is currently speaking to someone she met on Perfect Match Season 3, but kept details minimal, saying,

“I’m talking to someone actually, but we’ll see where it goes.”

She also noted that she is “definitely done dating show-wise” but would be open to trying other types of programs, such as competitions or formats outside romance.

The season saw Recchia and Echard revisit their past on camera, leading to candid conversations and apologies from both sides.

Echard later told Parade that their interactions were authentic to what viewers saw, adding that Recchia had been “embarrassed” to return to him after her family advised against it.

While Recchia is moving away from televised dating, she left the door open for future reality appearances, explaining, “I never want to say no and close myself off.”

Perfect Match star Rachel Recchia reflects on her decision to leave dating shows behind

Rachel Recchia explained that her choice to retire from dating shows came after years of being in the public eye through romance-focused series.

She first rose to fame as a finalist on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, later becoming a lead on The Bachelorette before joining Perfect Match. While she acknowledged the opportunities these shows brought her, she said,

“I’m definitely retired from dating [shows]. I have to be.”

She added that she is open to other projects that aren’t centered on romance.

“I would definitely be open to maybe something a little bit different, like more of a competition, or who knows?” she shared.

Her appearance on Perfect Match Season 3 was notable for her on-screen reunion with Echard, which brought both past tensions and closure. Echard told Parade that after their televised breakup, the two sat down to talk privately.

He said that he had apologized to her, and she had apologized to him, explaining that she was upset because she felt embarrassed about going back to him after her family had told her not to.

Recchia said the decision to move on from dating shows will allow her to focus on other opportunities while still maintaining a presence in the entertainment industry.

Clayton Echard shares his perspective on their Perfect Match reunion

In another exclusive interview with Parade on August 8, 2025, Clayton spoke about his journey on Perfect Match.

Clayton Echard described his time filming Perfect Match season 3 with Rachel Recchia as a chance to revisit and clarify their history.

“What people saw the night of the breakup was pretty close to what happened,” he explained, noting that there wasn’t much left unseen by the cameras.

The pair’s past began on The Bachelor, where Echard ended his relationship with Recchia after realizing he had stronger feelings for another contestant, Susie Evans.

This history made their reunion on Perfect Match a focal point for viewers. Echard recalled that during their off-camera conversation, Recchia admitted she had been “embarrassed” to reconcile with him after her family and friends had warned her against it.

He added,

“Her ego… she was essentially embarrassed because she’s like, ‘Look, my family and friends are going to question [my choice], and people online are going to question why I went back to you after all the pain you’ve caused me.’”

While they did not rekindle a romantic relationship, Echard shared that both were able to leave on better terms.

Fans can currently watch the full season on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more updates.